Voters have chosen the North Branch of the Susquehanna River as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year.

The Conestoga River, a finalist for the first time in the contest’s 40-year history, finished third.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers announced the results Wednesday.

The Conestoga River received 2,490 of 11,438 votes, finishing behind the North Branch of the Susquehanna (4,098 votes) and Perkiomen Creek (3,110 votes), but in front of the Schuylkill River (1,740 votes).

The Conestoga River Club nominated the river. Its president, Todd Roy, said despite the result, the awareness that the contest provided will help its efforts to conserve and promote the river.

“We are going to enjoy a bonus this year, because we made the ballot. That by itself is almost incalculable in value,” he said.

The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, which nominated the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund several year-long River of the Year activities.