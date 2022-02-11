Todd Roy couldn’t help but compare, thinking back to the Conestoga River Club’s first volunteer meeting when, he said, only three people gathered to discuss the newly formed kayaking group.

Less than two years later, a similar meeting, held this month in Lancaster city, drew 10 times as many people.

“It’s just grown exponentially,” said Roy, the club’s founder and president, speaking about both its membership and mission. “I have struggled to make sure that we don't become just a kayaking club.”

Now, the club’s 2022 plan could help Lancaster County meet state and federal waterway cleanup goals, with club members collecting trash and litter from waterways and providing volunteer labor for collecting and analyzing water samples. That’s on top of recreational floats and other excursions, plus a club goal of launching a stewardship program at river access points.

Roy said he hopes all those activities will serve current river users — kayakers, anglers, boaters and others — while also welcoming interested newcomers, including from under-served communities.

“The river belongs to all of us,” he said. “It doesn’t have a particular flavor.”

The goal, Roy said, is to make sure that remains true for generations, so in 2022 club members aim to host at least seven formal cleanups on the river, which flows for more than 60 miles before joining the Susquehanna River at Safe Harbor.

The first of those cleanups, he said, will be held sometime during Earth Day weekend (April 22-24) at Windolph Landing Park in Lancaster Township, where last year volunteers collected two truckloads of trash. That included more than two dozen tires.

At another cleanup last summer, club members worked with tow truck operators to pull a commercial dumpster from the waterway.

Still, there is much more to be done, Roy said, noting that removal of litter and larger waste from the waterway has become something of a passion project since he first began paddling the river in the spring of 2019.

“I started paying more attention, and I said, ‘Man this is terrible.’ We have to do something about this,” Roy said.

Testing the waters

That interest in cleaning the river extends beyond the removal of visible contaminants, with club members planning to establish a volunteer corps of water testers. On a monthly basis, trained volunteers would take samples — from the Conestoga and other county waterways — and report results to the Lancaster County Conservation District.

“The data is used to gather baseline water quality data on our streams where we presently do not have a lot or any,” said Matthew Kofroth, a district watershed specialist.

In addition to a number of chemical factors, testers record characteristics like flow and temperature, Kofroth said, explaining results may be used to inform later testing by other organizations. Volunteers also are taught to periodically collect macroinvertebrates — small creatures like mayflies — whose presence is an indicator of good water quality.

According to Kofroth, Conestoga River Club members would be among an existing group of 50 to 60 volunteers already enrolled in the program, sampling about 30 different stream segments throughout the county.

At the club’s meeting earlier this month dozens gathered in small groups to hear more about the conservation efforts. Among them was Emily Smedley, a spokesperson from Lancaster Cleanwater Partners, a coalition of agencies and organizations working toward clean, clear local waterways by 2040.

The club’s efforts could help to achieve that goal, she told the crowd.

More than just kayaking

Lancaster County has more miles of impaired streams than any other county in Pennsylvania, according to a draft report by officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection. Of the 1,432 stream miles assessed in Lancaster County, 1,286 miles, or 89.4%, are considered impaired, the report shows.

The club’s attention to conservation is in addition to more than a dozen planned social events — kayaking, camping and even a likely multiday festival — which have tentative dates scheduled from March to October, Roy said.

Those interested in keeping up with the club’s activities should join the nonprofit’s mailing list through the Conestoga River Club website, conestogariverclub.org, Roy said. Additional information is available on the club’s Facebook page, Roy said.

The club has 42 paying members, he said Tuesday. Roy said he hopes the club’s ambitious 2022 plan will draw even more interest.

“For me it was about kayaking, but listening to everybody else it’s about their individual connection,” he said.