The Conestoga River Club is unveiling a plan to improve safety and increase disabled access along a 32.5 mile stretch of the Conestoga River from Brownstown to Safe Harbor.

The Conestoga River Water Trail Access Improvement Plan is the culmination of a year of grant-funded work. The plan is an ambitious expansion in vision for a club that has grown to 200 members and removed 37 tons of trash, tires, and legacy waste through its river cleanups since its launch in 2020.

The work on disabled accessibility will benefit local groups like the Susquehanna Valley chapter of Team River Runner, which works with wounded and disabled veterans, and Kids are OuttaSight! (KAOS), which teaches paddling skills to blind and visually impaired children.

Jennifer A. Eaton, who serves as coordinator for both groups, said the club’s planned improvements to the access point at Reigart's Landing in Lancaster County Central Park and the Conestoga Drive launch point on the Greenway Trail will make a large difference to the three-mile stretch of river that is central to their work.

“We utilize that stretch all summer long,” Eaton said.

Amputees and people who use wheelchairs will have an easier path to and from parking and will no longer have to navigate a steep riverbank, Eaton said. She explained that the universal design elements in the club’s plan are principles that improve accessibility for everyone, not just those with disabilities.

Sustainable and accessible design

The club’s plan focuses on elements of universal design that provide access for those with disabilities without strictly adhering to Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines that could raise project costs and require permanent structures that aren't feasible on a volatile river, according to Conestoga River Club Executive Director Todd Roy.

Roy sees the universal design strategy as a more practical solution that will result in flood resistant structures, such as the improved access points proposed for the Greenway Trail that would form a launch pad out of permeable materials anchored by native plants.

At Reigart's Landing and at the Conestoga Drive access point on the Greenway Trail, the club proposes a regrading of the bank and improvements to the pathway and launch point so a person in a wheelchair could wheel to the water's edge and launch themselves.

"That is a level of dignity that has never existed in this county when it comes to recreational paddling," Roy said.

Eaton said the ability to self-launch would be a drastic change, explaining that disabled boaters in her groups currently use a device called a chariot that involves a transfer bench with inflatable tires.

Roy said ADA standards are included in the regulations for Department of Conservation and National Resources grants but that other sources of funding would likely not have the same restrictions. He wants to focus fundraising efforts on other local nonprofits and municipalities.

Safety at Water Works portage

Roy estimated it would take 25 to 30 years to fully complete all the projects laid out in the plan. The club aims to fund what it can out of its own nonprofit budget and will then coordinate between local governments and other local nonprofits to fund the rest.

Roy said one primary goal is to act as a catalyst to encourage municipalities to pay attention to needs along the riverfront. Of the five priority projects that the club hopes to see implemented on a short timeline, the first expected to break ground will increase safety for boaters traveling near the Lancaster city Water Works dam at Walnut Street.

“The Fish & Boat Commission and the Conestoga River Club brought it to our attention that the conditions were worsening above the dam,” said Matt Metzler, Lancaster city deputy director of public works.

Metzler said a new ramp from the waterline to the riverbank will allow kayakers and canoers to safely exit the river 200 or more feet above the dam at the water plant and the Walnut Street fishing area.

Design staff have already received comments back from the state Department of Environmental Protection and are working on permit revisions to submit to the DEP, Metzler added. Since the early fall can bring storms, excessive rain, and flooding, Metzler said construction likely won’t begin until later in October or November.

Metzler estimated the project will take three weeks to complete. The ramp will be made of concrete, stone, and geo-grid. Final cost projections for the materials have not yet been completed, but Metzler said the project will be fully funded through the city’s water budget.

Beyond the Water Works project and the proposed improvements to the two Greenway Trail access points, the other two priority projects are safer portage around Zook's Mill and informational signage for all 14 access points along the water trail.

The Conestoga River Club board meeting on Tuesday served as the second of two public meetings on the Conestoga River Water Trail Access Improvement Plan. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association received $61,500 in April 2022 to produce the plan and the Conestoga River Club is acting as project manager. Of the grant funds, $30,000 came from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; $15,000 came from the Lancaster Conservancy Susquehanna Riverlands Mini Grant, which was supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; and $16,500 came from the Lancaster County Commissioners ARPA funding, which was run through the Lancaster Conservation District.