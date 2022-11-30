The Conestoga River is one of four nominees for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year award.

Online voting for the annual contest opened Wednesday, and will continue through Jan. 18.

If voters choose the Conestoga, the club will get a $10,000 grant to host events to celebrate the award – including an overnight sojourn kayak trip along the river, a paddlesports race, and an Earth Day cleanup.

“We are thrilled for our river to be included in the ballot, but now it’s time to really get the word out so that so She is named River of the Year,” said Todd Roy, executive director of the Conestoga River Club.

The River of the Year Award has been given annually since 1983 by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers.

This year’s nominees are the Conestoga, the Perkiomen Creek, the Schuylkill River and the Susquehanna River North Branch.

The Conestoga’s nomination came from the Conestoga River Club, which manages the Conestoga Water Trail. The organization hosts clean-ups as well as recreation and education programs related to the river.

Online voting for the award is available at https://pawatersheds.org/vote-for-a-2023-river-of-the-year/.