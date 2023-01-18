Editor's note: voting ends today at 5 p.m.

The Conestoga River is one of four finalists for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the year Award – which conservationists say could boost an ongoing effort to clean up the river as well as the economic impact of outdoor recreation on the region.

The winner will be decided by members of the public through an online vote that is open now and ends Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Votes can be cast at pawatersheds.org/vote-for-a-2023-river-of-the-year/. The organization behind the nomination of the winning river will receive a $10,000 grant to promote their river through events like an overnight sojourn kayak trip.

The River of the Year Award has been given annually since 1983 by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This year is the first time that the Conestoga has been selected as a finalist.

The other nominees for this year’s award are Perkiomen Creek, the Schuylkill River and the Susquehanna River North Branch.

The Conestoga River Club applied on behalf of the river. The organization wanted to recognize the growing interest in the river for recreation, and the ongoing efforts to improve water quality, according to club executive director Todd Roy.

“We’re starting to turn a corner. Public awareness has been raised. COVID put more people outdoors than had been previously,” he said.

In just two years of existence, the club has been promoting the river through education and recreation programs. Its members have also taken an interest in the health of the river, which has long been an issue. In 2022, its members removed 15 tons of trash from the river.

Miles of the Conestoga are considered by the Department of Environmental Protection to be impaired – meaning unsafe for swimming, drinking or fishing for food. As a tributary of the Susquehanna River it’s been targeted in efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

A long list of organizations – the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Farmland Trust and the Stroud Water Research Center – have been helping with those cleanup efforts. Tributaries like the Pequea, Cocalico and Chiques creeks have been improved, and that’s had an impact on the water quality in the Conestoga.

Winning the award would be a way to further promote those efforts, according to Matt Kofroth, watershed specialist for the Lancaster County Conservation District.

“This is a way to showcase all the things that have been happening in the Conestoga, and we can build off that,” he said.

The award also brings promotion to the river as a place for outdoor recreation. Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism agency, said that the popularity of outdoor recreation has remained elevated after the pandemic, along with its associated economic impact.

“Having the Conestoga nominated for this type of statewide recognition only enhances that reputation and awareness,” said Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster.

Last year’s winner was the French Creek Valley Conservancy in western Pennsylvania. It saw an increase in its membership due to the events it held related to the award, and the boost in membership should help continue efforts to protect the river in years to come.

“It was definitely a great way to bring recognition to the waterway and the work that we do in it,” said Wendy Kedzierski, the organization’s president.

If the Conestoga River is chosen, the Conestoga River Club hopes to hold an overnight sojourn, more cleanup days, and a LGBT+ river trip to promote the message that everyone is welcome on the Conestoga River.

“The river belongs to everybody. Winning river of the year will help us share that message and hopefully build a stronger community,” Roy said.