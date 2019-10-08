SACA Development Corp. plans to break ground soon on a roughly $3 million affordable housing project on Chesapeake Street just west of South Duke Street in southeast Lancaster.
Dubbed Conestoga North, the project will consist of 18 three-bedroom single-family townhouses, tentatively priced around $140,000 to $145,000, Spanish American Civic Association President Carlos Graupera said.
They are to be owner-occupied, with purchase subject to income guidelines: Families must make 80% or less of median area income. For a family of four, the threshold as of this spring was $60,950, according to U.S. Housing and Urban Development estimates.
Site preparation will begin this year, Graupera said. The houses should start going up next spring, and should be finished and available for sale by the end of 2020, he said.
Designed by Stuart & Associates Architects, the units are 1,450 square feet, Graupera said, with the exception of one that is handicapped-accessible, which is 1,100 square feet. CSD Construction & Development Services is supervising construction.
Nearly half the project cost is being offset with subsidies from HUD and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
SACA announced Conestoga North in late 2017. It continues the nonprofit organization’s development efforts in the southeast, which include 60 affordable units built over the past decade — some of which are just across Chesapeake Street from the new site — as well as the Conestoga Plaza shopping center nearby on South Duke Street.
SACA originally hoped to build 20 townhouses rather than 18, but the geometry of the site did not permit it, Steven Gergely of Harbor Engineering said.
With assistance from Community First Fund, SACA acquired the site in 2017 for $320,000.