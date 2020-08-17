A Conestoga man will serve up to a decade in prison for causing a vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Abraham R. Smith, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and several related charges regarding a crash in early 2019 in Manor Township.

Smith was sentenced to four-and-a-half to 10 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement, the district attorney's office said. Smith's driving privileges will also be revoked for eight years when he is released.

Smith was under the influence when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Safe Harbor Road and struck 24-year-old Ian Gingerich's Mazda sedan on Feb. 24, 2019, authorities said. Gingerich, of Conestoga, was killed in the crash.

After the crash, Smith told Manor Township police that he had been drinking previously that night, according to the district attorney's office. A can of beer was found near Smith's Chevy Camaro.

Smith had a blood alcohol content of 0.127%, and had marijuana and cocaine in his system as well, authorities said. It was also found that he was traveling at 79 mph at the time of impact.

At the sentencing hearing, Gingerich's family said they forgave Smith. A few days prior to the sentencing, Smith called the Gingerich family and expressed remorse for his actions, according to the district attorney's office.

First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown said he hopes the Gingerich family's gracious response impacts Smith positively, according to the district attorney's office.

