The landmark Conestoga House, a Lancaster Township estate celebrated for its formal gardens, is scheduled to be sold next month in an online auction.

Concierge Auctions, in conjunction with listing agent Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, has scheduled an auction of the property at 1608 Marietta Ave., with bidding opening on Nov. 5 and concluding on Nov. 7, according to representatives for the owner, the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation.

The sale includes the 12-bedroom, 9,688-square-foot estate home and 9.25 acres of grounds. It does not include an additional 7 acres owned by Steinman family members at the rear of the estate.

A prior agreement to sell the full property to 1608 Marietta Avenue LLC, controlled by real estate agent Daniel Berger, was terminated earlier this year.

The property being auctioned next month is assessed at just over $1.8 million and is zoned for residential use.

The Colonial Revival-style house was built between 1813 and 1815. It operated as a tavern for the Conestoga wagon trade between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and then as an inn in the 1840s.

The house underwent extensive renovations after it was purchased in 1927 by James Hale and Louise McClure Steinman, and it remained home to the Steinman family for over 50 years, according to the home’s website.

The property, which includes stables, a 60-foot swimming pool and a bathhouse, has operated as a summer garden tour house and events venue since 1982.

The James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation is a private foundation currently funded by The Steinman Foundation, which is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group.