Conestoga hosted its first National Night Out event Tuesday at its community pool, lavishing all its attention on its fire department.

National Night Out is an annual event, held the first Tuesday of August, designed to bring the community together and foster a positive relationship between neighbors and local law enforcement.

The first Night Out in Conestoga was at its community pool, featuring hot dogs and cool drinks, as well as bouncy houses for kids. Snow cones and cotton candy were provided by Kelly’s Snacks from Millersville. On Stride, a band from Mountville, provided live classic rock.

The event’s head organizer was Pequea Township resident Melanie Scheid, who also runs a nonprofit that owns the Conestoga Area Community Pool.

About two weeks ago, Scheid, 50, pulled together volunteers from the community, including three local churches and Boy Scout Troop 146, to make the night happen.

“It’s all about community … so we can just have fun,” said Scheid, who expected around 200 attendees.

One of the churches was Christ Covenant Church in Conestoga. In 2014, the church, which was built in 1844, caught fire, and, according to Kimberly Conrad, the pastor’s wife, the fire department allowed the congregation to meet in the station for almost a year until the church was able to refurbish it.

“The fire department here is wonderful,” Conrad, 52, said.

Conestoga Fire Company’s chief, Larry Frankford, has been with the department for 38 years, since he was 16 years old. Frankford and his fellow firefighters drove in their fire trucks for the public to see and teach kids about fire prevention and safety.

The Conestoga Fire Company is the only first-responder agency local to Conestoga. Conestoga’s police department is the Southern Regional Police.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conestoga Area Community Pool closed, but Scheid founded a nonprofit to reopen it. After about $30,000 in renovations, the community pool opened on May 27 for the season.

“I’m a believer of making things happen,” Scheid said. “I like a challenge.”