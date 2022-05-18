Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated that the Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster was the second runner up in the STEM competition.

Conestoga High School was the second runner up in the ninth annual Governor’s STEM Competition.

All 54 competing teams bypassed regional competitions to move directly to the state level and were split into two divisions. Conestoga High School was second runner up in division one, which included teams with a majority of returning competitors. Throughout the school year, each team of students designed and built solutions to real-world problems while working with a member of their local community, a business or an educational entity, according to a news release.

Bishop Shanahan High School was the division one grand champion while Downingtown STEM Academy was the division two grand champion. Both schools are in Downingtown, Chester County.

“This annual competition highlights the incredible work Pennsylvania’s students and educators are doing in STEM in schools across the commonwealth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in the release. “STEM education bridges the gap between today’s learners and tomorrow’s workforce and provides them with the critical skills they’ll need for the careers of the future.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Over the past seven years, the Wolf Administration has secured $40 million for career and technical education and invested $116 million in STEM education.

For more information on the STEM competition and for a full list of winners, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education website at education.pa.gov.