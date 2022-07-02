Jutting out of a grassy bank in eastern Lancaster City, a metal signpost warns anglers, boaters and others approaching the Conestoga River that “shoreline hazards” lie ahead.

“Access at your own risk,” it reads, noting the “soft ground” that can make entering the river dangerous near the Conestoga Pines pool.

That area, Todd Roy said, is not unique. In fact, similar signs can be seen all along the river as it cuts through Lancaster County.

“They encourage people to use extreme caution,” said Roy, president of the nonprofit Conestoga River Club.

The hazards on the river’s edge are a problem for Roy’s group, because its mission is to introduce as many people to the river as possible through recreation, education and conservation.

But the club and partners at the nonprofit Susquehanna River Keeper Association are working on a fix. A recently awarded $60,000 in grants will fund a study and comprehensive planning effort for environmental and recreational improvements along about 30 river miles, stretching from Brownstown to Safe Harbor.

Implementing that plan, Roy said, is likely to be a multimillion-dollar effort that will take at least a decade to realize.

It’s likely to include environmental improvements like streambank stabilization, erosion controls and habitat and water quality upgrades, as well as beautification efforts, according to the riverkeepers.

All of that work, officials said, will be conducted in a way that strengthens free public access to the waterway.

“The Conestoga River has a lot of potential but has been neglected over the course of time. Access is limited. The river is facing water quality issues,” said Ted Evgeniadis, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper. “A plan such as this is an opportunity for us. It is what we are all about.”

Roy is calling the effort the Conestoga Water Trail Rehabilitation Plan. And the first step toward progress, he said, is an in-depth survey to document improvement needs — work he hopes will begin within the next couple of weeks.

After that, a detailed plan will be authored, outlining potential improvement projects throughout the corridor, Roy said, adding that he optimistically hopes it will be ready by next spring.

The nonprofits have hired BSA / LA and LandStudies to complete the assessment and planning work.

The costs of that work, Roy said, should be covered by the $60,000 in grant funding — $30,000 from the state Fish and Boat Commission; $15,000 from the Lancaster Conservancy through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; and $15,000 from the Lancaster County Conservation District through its American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

This week, Scott Bollinger, Fish and Boat’s statewide public access program manager, said it’s rare for the commission to fund planning work, with the majority of available dollars going toward in-the-ground project implementation.

However, the comprehensive nature of the Conestoga River proposal allowed it to stand out among grant applications, he said.

“I’m excited about it,” Bollinger said.

Evgeniadis also touted that comprehensive approach.

“The plan we are creating with the Conestoga River Club will set a great example for water trail rehabilitation in Pennsylvania,” he said, guessing other areas could adopt the same model.

At points throughout the planning process, members of the public will be invited to provide input, and eventually, a steering committee will be established, including local government officials, private citizens and others with vested interests in the river’s health, Roy said.

“Multiple opportunities will be available for the public to engage through … meetings, focus groups and opinion surveys,” officials said in a news release.

Once a final plan is ironed out, improvement projects will be implemented incrementally as funding becomes available, likely with the worst sites taking priority, Roy said.

Though he couldn’t offer a concrete timeline, Roy said, he hopes the entire corridor will be addressed within the next decade or two. The exact cost of the entire effort also will remain unclear until after that planning process is complete, he said..

Community buy-in will be important, as the proposed project area crosses numerous municipal boundaries, as well as some private land, Roy said.

If realized, the water trail restoration has the potential to tie into other recreation and conservation corridors within Lancaster County, he said

“It is all under the shared vision of creating natural green space,” Roy said, adding that historical sites along the river also will be highlighted as an educational component of the project.

Environmental improvements, which are likely to include the installation of forested buffers and tree plantings that can capture pollution-laden stormwater runoff, also could help county officials reach federally mandated pollution-reduction goals, he said.

Really, though, Roy said he’s just excited about the prospect to introduce more people to the river that he loves.

“To make it as accessible as humanly possible, that’s the goal,” he said.