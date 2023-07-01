Conestoga Christian School held its commencement June 3.
The graduates are: Sabrina Nicole Bolduc, Seth Alexander Brantzeg (valedictorian), Lydia Joy Constable (salutatorian), Nicolas Angelo Fanucci, Dennis Michael Federico, Emelia Moyer Haupert, David Joshua Kozluk, Jefferson Todd Leiss, Kierstyn Alexandra Lloyd, Adelyn Paige McGinnis, Alissa Grace Myers, Kenneth Tom Parris lll, Carson Samuel Reiff, Faith Elizabeth Riviello, Alexander Joseph Rogers, Joshua Caleb Russell, Emma Susana Abigail Schmidt, Katelyn Brooke Stomp, Daniel Robert Watson, Jazmin Nicole Wilson, Joshua Cole Wilson and Chloe Faithe Yoder.