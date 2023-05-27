The former police chief for Conestoga and Pequea townships was paid $105,000 to settle his lawsuit against the townships.

LNP | LancasterOnline obtained the information through a Right-to-Know Law request.

John Fiorill, former police chief of the now-defunct Southern Regional Police Department, sued Pequea and Conestoga and their joint police commission in March 2019 concerning comments made against him in 2017, a year after he retired from the police department.

Fiorill’s suit claimed former Pequea supervisor Cynthia Evans-Herr and Conestoga supervisor John Berry collaborated with Conestoga Township resident Ben Vonderheide to put together a document accusing Fiorill of embezzlement, pension fraud, theft, sale of police weapons and bribery.

Fiorill sued after announcing at meetings in both townships that a multi-agency state investigation determined the claims had no merit.

According to the April 11 settlement obtained Thursday, the townships’ insurer, Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, was to pay Fiorill $105,000 within 30 days.

The insurer also agreed to pay Fiorill’s attorneys, Bochetto & Lentz, P.C., of Philadelphia, $50,000.

Under terms of the settlement, the parties agreed not to comment on it.

The settlement document states the townships “admit no liability of any sort by reason of any act or omission, and that the consideration to Fiorill is made to terminate further controversy respecting all claims for damages that he was asserted.”

Online Lancaster County court records show Fiorill's suit was marked settled on April 20.

