Condos at former Wilbur Chocolate plant offer urban amenities in hotel complex next to Lititz Springs Park [photos]

When Cargill closed the Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown Lititz in 2016, many residents were worried about the fate of one of the town’s most recognizable buildings.

Roy Clair, who served as Lititz mayor from 1986 to 1993, was among those with concerns.

So, the co-founder of Lititz-based Clair Global was thrilled when he learned Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development Group wanted to redevelop the former factory into a luxury hotel, condominiums, a restaurant and some shops.

“I was extremely pleased that someone was going to make Wilbur into an incredible development,” said Clair, who lives on Third Avenue in Lititz.

Clair not only supported the project, but he and his wife, Skip, were among the first to buy a condo in the new complex.

“You can start with where it is. Location, location, location. It’s an ideal location,” said Clair, noting that his penthouse condo will offer a view of the spot in adjacent Lititz Springs Park where he and his wife had their first kiss.

Clair’s enthusiasm was matched by other buyers who quickly snatched up the condos.

“Our condos were sold out a year before they were built, and we didn’t do any marketing,” said Ian Ruzow, an Oak Tree Development partner, “Right place and right time with right amenities.”

Custom condos

The 25 condos ranging, which range in size from 1,330 to 3,700 square feet, were bought for between $500,000 and $1.3 million. Some tenants began moving in in October, and most of the units will be occupied by the end of March.

“Definitely we have the No. 1 location, location, location in Lancaster,” Ruzow said. “You can’t find a park to put a condominium building on in a town that is bustling.”

Ruzow said sharing the building with the 74-room Wilbur Hotel allowed the developers to offer its amenities to condo residents, including room service, a hotel gym and a 24-hour concierge. There’s also a rooftop lounge just for condo owners.

And instead of selling them as-is, Ruzow said owners were able to customize their condos, latitude that included two larger ones being built in space originally envisioned for three.

“There’s nothing run-of-the-mill about this,” said Andy Lehman, president of Simeral Construction, which customized the condos after Wohlsen Construction built the common areas and rooftop lounge.

Lehman said offering custom features in an old building required being creative about how and where to run utilities, install vents and situate the HVAC system.

“It wasn’t like you were taking one whole floor, going in, putting down some new flooring and cleaning the brick up and it was the next wedding venue somewhere,” he said. “This was carving this into individual condos.”

Condo community

Soon after Steve and Michelle Young’s November move-in, a light snowfall helped convince them they’d made the right decision.

Instead of having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks like they did around their previous home in Reamstown, they could simply admire the early morning blanket of snow in Lititz Springs Park from their living room.

“We just love looking out here,” Michelle Young said of their view of the park.

“It’s kind of like city living, but it’s not, because it’s still a very rural setup,” said Steve Young, an executive with a company that makes travel and expense management software.

Susan Engle said her husband, Doug, an energy industry executive, was gung-ho on the project before he even knew it would exist.

“The minute the chocolate factory moved out of here, my husband said if they ever make that into condos, we’re moving there,” said Engle, who retired from the United Way and moved from just north of Lititz in November.

In addition to the enviable location and their specific condo, Engle said she’s been pleasantly surprised by the sense of community among the new residents as she’s visited some of her new neighbors and seen their condos.

“Every one is so different, but they’re so beautiful. All of them,” she said.