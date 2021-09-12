When the building where Kabab Station leased space was condemned in early June, the restaurant posted a Facebook message saying it hoped to serve customers again “VERY SOON” at the 247 N. Queen St. restaurant.

But that hope has turned to frustration as more than three months later there has been minimal progress on needed repairs and the restaurant has remained closed.

“I am thinking so far the loser in the condemnation of this building is me,” said Ahmad Zaki, who opened the Persian food restaurant in June 2018.

City officials said only minimal work has been done so far to fix the property, which includes two first-floor commercial spaces and 11 apartments upstairs.

Ryan Leese, co-owner of Puff N Stuff, a smoking products retailer that had to close its 253 N. Queen St. shop in the building after the condemnation, is bracing to be gone for up to a year.

“We’d like to stay in that location but it all depends on how long these repairs are going to take,” said Leese, who opened a Puff N Stuff location in April at the Shops at Rockvale.

City officials condemn properties after they have become unlivable – such as after a fire – or when they are unsafe because of structural or equipment issues, or otherwise deemed unfit to be occupied. Since condemnation means tenants must leave and can’t return until repairs have been made, city officials said it is a last resort.

“It is not a common occurrence for us to condemn a property. The last thing we want to do is force a tenant or an owner out of their property,” said city inspector Randy King.

Condemnation kicks off what can become an extended process during which property owners are informed about the specific work they need to do, while facing increasing pressure to make those repairs. City officials say the vast majority of condemned properties are repaired by their owners, who then have the condemnation lifted. But that ones that aren’t fixed will slowly move through a process that can end with a forced sale to the city.

Fines don’t accumulate while a building is condemned, but owners must pay a $200 fee to have the condemnation lifted.

“Our goal is always for the property owner to rehabilitate the property,” said Rebecca Geiser, the city’s deputy director of health, housing and community development. Geiser is also a member of the city’s Property Reinvestment Board, which monitors condemned properties that haven’t been repaired.

‘The whole thing is awful’

So far in 2021, there have been 22 condemnations, a number officials say has been trending down since 2010 when there were 106.

“If there’s a property that’s borderline, under normal circumstances we will give (the owner) a certain amount of time (to fix it),” said King, who added that systematic inspections of rental properties that started in 2009 seem to have improved the city’s overall housing stock, leading to fewer condemnations.

The condemnation of the two connected properties at 247-253 N. Queen St. owned by the same New York City man was prompted by a city inspection triggered by calls from PPL and a tenant. An early June inspection led to a condemnation due to electrical system hazards as well as structural issues in the basement of the properties which share an owner, Geiser said. It was not immediately clear how many of the apartments were occupied before the condemnation and where tenants relocated.

Gary Olsen, who operated Kabab Station with Zaki, said there had been a history of maintenance problems he said weren’t adequately addressed and that culminated in serious problems with the electrical system and some support beams.

“(The city) took action. They did what needed to be done,” he said.

While lauding the city’s response, Olsen said that since June he and Zaki have been “in limbo” while city officials work with the property owner to get the building fixed, time during which they’ve lost out on income and have been unable to recoup losses.

“This whole thing is awful,” said Olsen. “It’s frustrating because it is out of our control. There’s nothing we can do about it, and we can’t seem to get any help.”

Olsen says he and Zaki want someone to help them understand their legal options, but don’t have the money to pay an attorney. That’s the frustration which has Zaki, an immigrant from Afghanistan, despairing about the justice system in his adopted country.

“I feel there is no law in the system, no help in the system,” Zaki said. “Justice is useless, the law is useless.”

‘I want to fix it’

Once a property has been condemned for 60 days, it can be referred to the city’s Property Reinvestment Board, which will review the property’s situation during a public meeting to which the owner is invited. The board can either continue to track the repair work on the property, or issue a notice of blight.

A property is officially deemed blighted by the city planning commission, which could then authorize the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster to take the necessary steps to acquire the property, and then try to resell it.

Since only minimal repair work has been done, the Queen Street property is on the cusp of being referred to the Property Reinvestment Board, King said.

Eli Barnathan, who owns the property, said he wants to get it fixed and is as frustrated as everyone else about the delays. He said he has already spent an undisclosed amount of money on a contractor but hasn’t been getting updates on the progress.

“I get income from it. I don’t have any income now. I live on this building. Half of my income comes from it. It’s very frustrating,” said Barnathan, a New York City resident. “It’s not that I don’t want to fix it. I want to fix it.”

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Barnathan expressed a strong desire to have the property repaired but also asked a reporter’s opinion about the possibility of selling it, and whether there were any updates on the condemnation process.

“What did the city tell you?” he asked.

Barnathan said he felt the condemnation was unnecessary, adding that he would resist any effort by the city to take it.

“I’m not going to give it up to anybody,” he said.