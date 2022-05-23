Tellus360 in downtown Lancaster city played host Sunday afternoon to a group of musical performers aiming to raise money for international refugees.

Church World Service Lancaster’s fifth Concert for Refugees featured four musical acts, including a Ukrainian singer who fled the Russian invasion of her home earlier this year. The concert, typically an annual affair, resumed following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert was held “in solidarity and support, not only for Church World Service Lancaster, but for all of the new neighbors who began new lives in peace and safety here with us in Lancaster as well as the more than 86 million people who were forcibly displaced worldwide,” said Rachel Helwig, Development and Communications Manager at CWS Lancaster.

Entry to the concert, held in Tellus’ backroom, was free, though donations were suggested. All funds raised from the event will be directed to CWS Lancaster, Helwig said.

Featured among the performers Sunday afternoon was 21-year-old singer and actor Anna Kozyar, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine who was forced to flee with her family when Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Kozyar, who had been working as a film assistant in Kyiv and also taught in an art studio with more than 60 students before the war, “had a normal life and many friends,” she said.

But the conflict upended Kozyar’s life and forced her to flee the country. She eventually came to Lititz where she already had some family in the area.

Though she adores Lancaster County and had already been thinking of moving to the area even before the war, Kozyar said she would someday like to return to Ukraine to help rebuild its theater and arts scenes.

She also believes that the troubling situation in Ukraine will someday be resolved.

In the meantime, Kozyar is now fighting for her family to be reunited in Lancaster County. Her grandparents, who are in their 80s, are still being held in Poland while waiting for their travel visas to be approved.

“We’re afraid that they’re alone,” Kozyar said.

Also performing at the concert were The Nielsen Family Band, The Dream Team and Joel Makeci & the NGGBC Band, who ended the show with that Helwig described as a “collaborative jam.”

Pastor Galen Russell of Christ Church, United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown offered a prayer before the music began, asking for peace and help for refugees and displaced people.