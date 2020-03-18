Through sunglasses, Katherine Englert of Millersville watched as four young boys, ages 10 and 12, rode skateboards on ramps at Overlook Park in Mannheim Township on Wednesday.

“Please don't let anyone get hurt,” she said, softly voicing her thoughts as she watched her two sons and their two friends enjoy the park.

Englert worried about having to take one of the boys to Lancaster General Hospital, where a patient has tested positive for COVID-19. She'd already been worried about the illness. The confirmed case, announced Wednesday morning, made it worse.

“It was a matter of time,” she said of the first Lancaster case. “It does make you feel a little bit more like it's local.”

Only yards away, county residents Sara Eddy and Kendra Allen were less worried as they watched six young children run around on playground equipment.

Eddy pointed out that she works at a school and a restaurant.

“If anyone was exposed to it, it was probably me,” she said.

Allen said she wouldn't hesitate to seek out treatment at the hospital, where she expects coronavirus patients will be isolated.

“I feel like they got their ducks in a row,” Allen said.

A few miles to the south, on a sidewalk in Lancaster City, Mike Feliciano was equally unshaken.

“You got to take me to somewhere they can save my life,” he said, explaining he'd still feel confident making a trip to Lancaster General in the case of an emergency.

Feliciano said he saw the arrival of coronavirus in Lancaster County as inevitable. He compared the illness to a common cold, which can be treated with hygiene and medicine.

“I think it's just a big fuss right now,” he said.

Only blocks away, on Queen Street, Kate Misel said the news was alarming. She said she'd still visit the hospital if there was a dire need. For anything minor, she'd stay away.

Misel, who was leaving the restaurant where she had been laid off because of the outbreak, also was alarmed at the number of people still walking downtown streets and potentially spreading the contagious virus.

“A lot of people who are out aren't necessarily out for necessities,” she said. “I don't want to be a carrier and unknowingly spread it to someone else.”

Misel said she had already been avoiding close interactions, including those with friends and family.

