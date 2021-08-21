A waste composting program in Lancaster city could soon expand thanks to a $15,000 grant funded by customers of a regional grocer in cooperation with a nonprofit organization that focuses on environmental stewardship.

The funding should cover the cost of materials and labor, as well as education and outreach initiatives, to expand the composting program to four new locations in local parks -- Sixth Ward, Reservoir, South End and Buchanan parks.

That’s according to an announcement released this week by city officials, who said they hope to realize the expansion by working alongside leaders of Lancaster Composting Co-ops, a group formed last year to promote composting as an alternative to simply trashing biodegradable waste.

The group already manages publicly accessible composting bins at Musser Park and the Lancaster City Recycling Drop-Off Center, offering free use to locals who agree to membership terms. The cooperative now has more than 60 members.

A third bin is set to be opened Sept. 1 just behind Conlin Field, at the intersection of Conestoga, Union, and Filbert streets, city officials said.

The $15,000 grant was awarded through a partnership of The Giant Co. and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. The money, according to Giant officials, was donated by customers at Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores who agreed to round up grocery purchases to the nearest dollar from March through May.

The proposed Lancaster city composting expansion project was among 42 recipients of funding through the grant program, named Healing the Planet.