Construction is done on the Long’s Park wetlands project to improve water quality in Long’s Pond and Little Conestoga Creek and offer expanded nature areas to the public, including a boardwalk that could open as soon as this week.

Finishing touches are being placed on the boardwalk, which will allow visitors to walk atop the lower marsh section of the wetlands area and will include a seating area and space for future educational events.

Although construction is complete on the wetlands portion of the project, the Lancaster city will also be adding informational signage to explain the water quality engineering behind the feature and to educate the public on wildlife impact.

The wetlands filter stormwater from a neighboring section of Route 30, as well as filtering runoff from Long’s Park itself and Long’s Pond. Water quality improvements will be most dramatic within that loop, with a much smaller impact on pollution reduction to Little Conestoga Creek and the Chesapeake Bay.

Within the stormwater runoff and the recirculated flow from Long’s Pond, engineers are projecting a 50% reduction in phosphorus, a 32% reduction in nitrogen, and a 95% reduction in sediment, said Angie Brackbill, Lancaster city water resources engineer. Phosphorus and nitrogen buildup can lead to harmful algae blooms that lower oxygen in the water, potentially causing fish kills. Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals also include benchmarks around the amount of sediment in the water.

The Long’s Park wetlands has five basins: the forebay, an iron-enhanced sand filter, an upper marsh, a lower marsh, and Long’s Pond itself. Brackbill said the wetlands were designed to prevent any of the first four basins from being overwhelmed during a 100-year storm. There are spillways between the four basins, and runoff will flow over the spillways during a high water event.

Brackbill said the annual average inflow through the wetlands will be approximately 44,000 gallons per day but that a 100-year storm could send as much as 1 million gallons through the system. The U.S. Geological Survey, a federal agency that monitors and analyzes natural resource issues related to water, explains that the term “100-year storm” defines a rainfall event that statistically has a 1% chance of happening in any given year.

The Long’s Park wetlands project has been in the works for six years. The city employed Flyway Excavating Inc. of Rapho Township as the contractor and invested $1,947,500 in the project. Construction ran from February to July.

Ryan Hunter, Lancaster city manager of parks and public property, said earlier project proposals included efforts to filter runoff from the neighboring LSC Communications printing plant. That part of the project was cut after 2022 cost estimates came in, but Hunter said it remains a possibility for the future.

The wetlands replaced a turf section that ran alongside the park’s ballfields and had been used for overflow parking during large events like concerts. Hunter said Fourth of July parking ran smoothly despite the loss of those spaces, and he does not anticipate major complications in the future as a result of the loss of those parking spaces.

How the Wetlands Work

The Long’s Park wetlands project consists of five basins that together form a natural treatment system that filters runoff from the neighboring Route 30 area, Long’s Park itself and Long’s Pond in order to improve water quality in the pond, Little Conestoga Creek and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Spillways between the sections are designed to handle high water events, allowing water to flow downhill between the elements even when the flow is too much for the connecting pipes.

Forebay with floating wetland islands: Water cascades into the forebay, a 0.1-acre, 4.5-foot-deep, open basin that receives the first flush of stormwater flows and starts the filtration process, especially of sediment. The floating wetland islands will provide resting, nesting, and feeding habitat for waterfowl, wading birds, and aquatic wildlife such as frogs and turtles. Iron-enhanced sand filter: This 3-foot-deep, .1 acre basin is filled with iron-enhanced sand; the iron draws phosphorus and nitrogen out of the water, decreasing nutrient pollution to Long’s Pond, Little Conestoga Creek and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Upper marsh: Shallow and deep water pools form this .2-acre basin that continues filtration and nutrient removal. The native wetland vegetation in the marsh creates more habitat for wildlife such as birds, turtles and fish and should attract insect, bird and bat pollinators. Lower marsh: The boardwalk overlooks this .2-acre section of shallow and deep water pools, ranging from 0.5 to 3 feet deep.The native wetland vegetation in both marshes will continue to filter the water, improving quality. Long’s Pond: The filtered water flows back into Long’s Pond. The pond will have increased flow from the diverted, treated stormwater and should become clearer as nutrients and algae reduce. A new pump station pumps water from the pond underground back uphill to the forebay (gravity does the work on the downhill part of the cycle).