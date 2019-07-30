By the end of last July, Lancaster County had seen 8.26 inches of precipitation beyond the annual average.

That number would grow to more than 19 inches above normal to 59.05 inches by the end of 2018 in the wettest year in the county’s history, according to Millersville University’s Weather Information Center data going back to 1914.

This year, by comparison, has been “unremarkable” when it comes to precipitation in the county.

When it comes to temperature, the summer so far has been slightly cooler than last.

The rain

June and July saw above-average rainfall in 2018.

The average rainfall for June and July in Lancaster County is 3.88 inches and 4.51 inches, respectively.

In 2018, 7.33 inches of rain fell in June, and 6.89 inches fell in July.

This year, 3.45 inches fell in June, and as of Monday, 3.48 inches has fallen this month.

“Overall, 2019 is unremarkable in terms of precip,” said Eric Horst, weather center director, in an email Monday.

To date, the precipitation total is 25.53 inches, or 1.61 inches above the long-term average, he said.

That’s “well within the ‘near-normal’ range’” of precipitation for the first seven months of the year, Horst said.

More precipitation could be added to July’s total from showers and thunderstorms overnight and during the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Temperatures in June and July this year have been slightly cooler than last year.

In 2018 there were 11 90-degree days in June and July. The hottest day was 99 degrees on July 3.

This year, there have been nine 90-degree days, with another one possible today. The high could be 92 degrees, according to the weather service.

The average high temperature in June last year was 82 degrees, compared to 81 this year. The average high in July for both this year and last was 87 degrees.

But when looking at temperatures based on their departure from normal temperatures in Lancaster County, June temperatures were, on average, 0.97 degrees warmer and July temperatures have been 2.2 degrees warmer than normal.

This year temperatures in June averaged 0.05 degrees cooler than normal, and July is averaging 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Both metrics make the summer so far cooler than last year.

July is forecast to end with a high in the upper 80s on Wednesday.