"Ross is a minister at his church, but he also ministered to the community through his deliveries," said Wesley Bischel, resident of Clearview and Grandview Heights.

Bischel was referring to Ross Dunk, a UPS driver, the honoree of a surprise retirement party Friday — the last day of his career — in the Manheim Township neighborhood he's served with package delivery for over 30 years.

Dunk, of Manor Township, has worked for UPS for 42 years, making deliveries to the Clearview and Grandview Heights neighborhood for 35 of them.

Allen and Krista Dunk, Ross's son and daughter-in-law, as well as Clearview and Grandview Heights residents, had an idea to throw Ross Dunk a surprise retirement party in their front yard to celebrate and honor him for the impact he's had on their neighborhood.

"Ross is not your average UPS man,” Krista Dunk said. “He always has a smile on his face and is happy to see everyone. It could be 400 degrees outside, and he's still honking and smiling as he goes down the street. ... Even if he's busy or in a rush, he takes the time to stop, get to know and talk to people on his route.”

Krista Dunk also said her father-in-law has so endeared himself to the neighborhood that several residents prepare a cup of coffee for him each day in case he drives by, honking his horn twice to announce his presence.

"Everyone knows he's a big coffee drinker,” Krista Dunk said. “Sometimes he'll drive by, and I'll say, ‘Are you ready for your coffee?' And he'll say, ‘I just got three cups from people.’"

Giving back

Not only does the community take care of him, but Ross has made efforts to take care of the community.

Brett Sassaman, 24, a former Clearview and Grandview Heights resident, recalls when Dunk helped him with his science fair project during his third-grade year at Schaeffer Elementary School.

Sassaman's project was to show how different colors affect heat retention. Dunk found out about the project through Sassaman's mom and offered to give the boy a tour of his UPS truck, showing him that it has a clear plastic roof to let light pass through —and not absorb its heat — and keep packages cool.

Sassaman took pictures of the UPS truck's roof for his science fair project, providing a real-world example of how different colors affect heat retention.

"Looking back at it and working my own job now, I realize how much he went out of his way to help someone in the neighborhood," Sassaman said. "That sense of community has been huge in Grandview from the time that I grew up there. And in terms of being the delivery guy, Ross fit right in. Him helping me is something that I remember even now at 24. I can't tell you I remember any of my other science fair projects besides that one."

Showing up

Family, friends, residents of the neighborhood, UPS customers, and children who have been impacted by Dunk showed for the celebration in Krista and Allen's front yard Friday.

Each guest wore a name tag, along with with their name and address, because Dunk always puts a face with a house.

The entire office staff from a business on his route, H&L Team Sales screen printing service, came out to show its appreciation as well.

"He would bring a lot of packages in for us,” H&L production manager Carol Baldwin said. “And no matter what the weather was — if it was hot, cold, rainy, or humid — he always came in with a smile on his face. He's an exceptional human being and we'll miss him.”

Dunk drove down Clearview Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday — a little earlier than expected — in his brown UPS truck and uniform. He beamed as familiar faces of the neighborhood smiled and cheered at his arrival.

"I'm overwhelmed,” he said. “I know that my family put this on, and I appreciate them very much.

“My day was rough because I've grown very close to a lot of these people. Some of them treat me almost like family, and that's made the 42 years enjoyable."

Dunk said that during his retirement he’s looking forward to continuing his work as a part-time pastor of Community Cornerstone in York and starting his journey as a campus pastor at Lititz Christian School.

As Dunk closes his UPS chapter, he said he leaves with hopes that he made an impact that will last long after his last day.

"I hope to have been an encouragement and an example to the young drivers that are coming along. One of the things that I'd like to instill in them is the importance, within our company, of service," Dunk said. “Treating people with respect and treating them in a way that you would want to be treated makes it better for everybody around."