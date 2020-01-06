Thanks to a late surge of community support, 2019 ended up being a good year for The Salvation Army's local Red Kettle campaign.

"We actually, by God’s grace, finished about $4,700 ahead of our goal," Major Dean Satterlee, commanding officer of the Lancaster corps, said Friday. "This is a very generous community."

The goal was $165,000, and two weeks before Christmas the corps was projecting that donations would fall $40,000 short of that, due in part to fewer kettle locations because of department and grocery stores closing or changing hands in the last few years.

But then, Satterlee said, Lititz-based Bomberger’s donated $25,000 to the kettle campaign, and Weaver Nut Co. volunteered to host a kettle at its Ephrata store, where donations ended up totaling more than $2,100. And the community responded.

Red Kettle proceeds help fund the Salvation Army of Lancaster’s support of families in need. The charity uses the donations to pay for food, toys, clothing and social services.

Satterlee noted that even having passed the goal, the campaign total of just under $170,000 was still significantly less than the almost $210,000 raised in 2017. But, he said, the corps will not pull back, and stands "committed to being on call for those members of our community that find themselves in crisis."

