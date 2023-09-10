By 9:45 Saturday morning, Second Street in Bainbridge was dotted with community members sitting on curbs and folding chairs. Many held small American flags to wave, and all waited in the balmy heat for the same thing: the parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Bainbridge Fire Department.

As the first fire trucks crested the hill near the firehouse in the northwest Lancaster County town just past 10 o’clock, Joe Goody, a volunteer with the fire company since 1990, called out over the public address system, “Let’s have a parade!”

The department traces its origins to 1921, when a group of Conoy Township residents decided they needed a firefighting organization. A charter granted Aug. 22, 1923, created the Bainbridge Fire Department.

“We are here to celebrate and to honor,” said Kay Balchunas, who has lived in Bainbridge since 1978 and still resides in the house her husband built.

“This town comes together, and we stick together,” said Bainbridge firefighter Sean Laverty, 59, who has been with the company since the 1980s, first volunteering at age 14. “This town will help anyone and show support. We are extremely close knit.”

The event featured fire departments from Lancaster, York and Dauphin counties. Many of them tossed candy to the children, who excitedly collected the treats.

“Professionally staffed by 100% volunteers” read signs on the sides of the vehicles of the host department, which bought its first fire truck in 1925.

The parade ended with a celebration at Conoy Creek Park that included a Fire & Smoke barbecue competition, cornhole tournament, raffles, food trucks and fire engines for attendees to see up close.

“This is our hometown, and we came out to support the volunteers,” said Deb Paulson standing along the parade route. Paulson’s been living in Bainbridge for 4 years but in the area for 40 years.

Paulson and Balchunas, who were standing together, both waved and called thank yous to the firefighters as they passed.

“I love helping people, and I love volunteering,” said Laverty, who is a part of the boat rescue team with the fire company.

In a town where pride runs deep, evident by the “Bainbridge Heroes” flags honoring veterans that hang from utility poles along the street, Saturday was another chance for the community to show support.

“It means everything to have the community to come out and support us,” Goody said.