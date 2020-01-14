About 5,000 clients of Community Services Group are going to a different facility because it moved some of its programs, according to the human services agency.

Community Services Group announced that three new locations in Greenfield Corporate Center have replaced the company's former leased facility at 790 New Holland Avenue in Lancaster city, which stopped providing services on Jan. 3.

"In addition to being within close proximity to one another, the new locations are also conveniently located on the RRTA bus route allowing more flexible and available access," the company said.

It reported that Tempo Clubhouse moved to 1861 Charter Lane (Suite 118); Concepts adult day moved to 1858 Charter Lane (Suite 102); and programs including outpatient and partial hospitalization services moved to 1902 Olde Homestead Lane.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The company's corporate headquarters remains at 320 Highland Drive in Mountville.