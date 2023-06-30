Mitch Detter makes 735 stops a day on his postal route in Manheim.

But Detter does more than just deliver mail to Manheim residents. He also takes note of their names and behaviors, like who comes outside to greet him. He’s become such a friendly face in neighborhoods that residents on his route have invited him to cookouts. And at least once his attentiveness drove him to intervene during a medical emergency.

Today, Detter will walk his time-honored route one last time. After 39 years, Detter will retire from Manheim Postal Service.

Before he retires, though, neighbors wanted to make sure he knew just how much his years of service meant to them.

Detter, 62, of Lititz, first began working with the postal service as an operator of the letter sorting machine, which organizes mail so it arrives at the right destination. Finding that the fast-paced work was not his forte, he pursued mail delivery in 1985.

He’s kept the same 11-mile walking route throughout Manheim since first assigned it in 1989. (He says he rarely uses a van.) Being paid to walk — an activity he loves — combined with the relationships he’s formed over the past four decades has made the job fulfilling.

“I’m more of a people person, and when I’m doing my route I get to talk to people every day,” Detter said. “(But) we’re not allowed to talk all day, or else I would never get back.”

Though he has to keep moving to finish the day’s work, Detter enjoys forming bonds with his mail recipients and having the small conversations that make his days interesting.

“It’s so neat, the people – you get to know them and almost feel like you’re family,” Detter said.

Delivering thanks

Tasha Maclaren was the first to suggest arranging a way to thank Detter in a June 6 post to the Little Town of Manheim Facebook page.

The post received 72 comments from residents of Manheim who shared their stories about Detter and ideas for how to honor him.

The neighbors agreed on yard signs to be placed on front lawns for Detter to see on his route. Brian Ober, owner of Manheim sign printing business Sign Me Up, stepped up to the plate to help organize the project.

Considering it his donation to the community, Ober printed 150 14-by-10-inch yard signs that residents could take free of charge the week before he retired.

“We’re just thankful that somebody like him is around for so long,” Ober said.

By the morning of June 27, all the signs had been taken to homes across Manheim. Households started placing the signs outside that day.

Spreading positivity

As a kid growing up in Lancaster, Detter’s own mailman served as inspiration for him to be a positive presence in other people’s lives. Detter was always excited to see him because he knew his and other neighbors’ names.

Over time, Detter has gotten to know his clients so well that he notices the nuances of their behavior. He’s earned a reputation for being so caring that if he observes a resident not picking up their mail for longer than usual, he’ll check on them or speak with a neighbor to see if they’re alright.

“I noticed people’s quirks,” Detter said, recalling a time from the 1980s. “One lady would be at the door before I even got to the box. So when [the mail] was there the next day, I thought something was up.”

Detter ended up checking on the woman, who he found lying on the floor, alone in the house. She had gone into a diabetic coma and likely would have become dehydrated if Detter had not intervened.

Ober says that Detter has seen multiple generations of families pass through Manheim. He was a kid when Detter started his route, and he continues to deliver mail to Ober, his family and his storefront.

Jennifer Trimble, a resident of Manheim, remembers Detter from when she was a child 25 years ago. Through all types of weather she says he always maintained an optimistic outlook.

“Mitch was my mailman from the time I was in third grade until eighth grade,” Trimble said. “I spent a lot of time home sick from school so the mail was the highlight of my day. He was always very kind and just one of those people that stuck out in my mind.”

Detter says he had an inkling that something was being planned in his honor, but that it is still “humbling and exciting” to see the community come together to thank him. Residents came out of their houses to say goodbye as he arrived to drop off mail during his last week on the job. Even the firehouse wished him well on their announcement board.

“It makes me feel good; sometimes you feel like you’re just a mailman,” Detter said. “It is neat to see that mailmen can get some good (recognition).”

After retiring, Detter and his wife plan to travel west, including a trip to the Grand Canyon. But it’s more of a “see you later” than a goodbye; Detter said he is already looking forward to returning to visit neighbors on his old route.