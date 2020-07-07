Some Manheim Township residents are boycotting Skyline Pool after staff called the police on a Latino and Black family on Friday, expressing their anger and frustration on a township parks department Facebook page that has since been taken down without comment or explanation.

Two teenage girls —one Puerto Rican and the other African American and Venezuelan — were told by Skyline Pool’s manager to either change their bikini bottoms or leave. A sign outside of the entrance to the pool prohibits “cheeky” bikini bottoms, or ones that show too much.

The two girls were cooperative with the pool manager, said Justice McNeil, a 21-year-old Manheim Township resident who witnessed the incident. They went home and changed, one returning in shorts.

The mother of one of the girl’s approached the pool manager to clarify why her daughter was asked to leave, McNeil said. The mother has since been identified by LNP | LancasterOnline as Tonya Garcia, and the pool manager -- formally the facilities/programs manager -- Kristal Narkiewicz. Garcia said she did not want to yet comment on the incident, and efforts to reach Narkiewicz for comment were unsuccessful.

After speaking with Garcia, Narkiewicz called the police, and Garcia and her family were escorted out, McNeil said.

McNeil said that several white women were also told to change or leave by Narkiewicz, though McNeil did not notice any of the women leave or change. None were escorted out by police either.

“There were so many other visible people with cheeky bathing suits,” McNeil said. “The only difference is race.”

The incident quickly made its way to social media, with posts from those involved and those who witnessed the incident popping up on Facebook and Instagram. Community members expressed their outrage on the Manheim Township Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, the Facebook page disappeared.

“It’s such a blatant example of them choosing not to talk about it while perpetuating the pattern of erasing experiences and truth of people of color,” McNeil said, also noting that Garcia was calm while speaking to pool staff and police.

Several Facebook users added reviews of the recreation department after the incident, calling the pool out for racially profiling. The department responded to many of the negative reviews, saying the situation had nothing to do with race, before the page was deleted.

“We enforce the same pool rules for all patrons and we only call the police when a situation warrants it,” the department said, according to screenshots provided to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Department of Park Planning would not comment on the disappearance of the Facebook page or the incident itself. The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners is investigating the incident, the township said in a statement Sunday.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Commissioners that there has been an incident which occurred July 3 at the Skyline Pool that began with our bathing suit policy. We are closely investigating the incident, which we take very seriously. During our investigation we will discuss the matter with management, staff, the police, and pool patrons, including those who raised the issue.”

WHAT’S THE DRESS CODE POLICY? The Manheim Township Rules And Regulations Governing Use Of Park And Recreation Facilities, Buildings And Grounds doesn’t list anything about bathing suit attire. The document lists several things guests cannot do when visiting park and recreation facilities, such as swear or ignite fireworks. But at no point does the document say what guests can and cannot wear to the pool. A rule is listed on Manheim Township’s website for pool guests concerning a dress code: “Proper bathing attire is required.” The policy does not go into detail on what is and is not considered “proper.” A sign at the entrance of Skyline Pool states that “proper bathing suits are required for entrance.” Basketball shorts, t-shirts and “cheeky bikini bottoms” are prohibited. The sign also states “If you don’t have appropriate bathing attire, you will not be allowed to swim.” “(The policy is) being applied in a way that’s discriminatory,” Troy said. “It seems like it’s being applied in a way that is particularly harmful to Black and Brown families who are choosing to go to the pool.”

The statement came after a Facebook post made by Garcia on Friday night detailing her family’s experience. The post has been shared over 100 times.

Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said police officers were dispatched to Skyline at 2:21 p.m. for “a report of a disturbance in progress involving staff and a guest.” Officers “mediated the dispute” and Garcia and her family left, Rudzinski said.

Narkiewicz threatened to call police on her family as well, McNeil said, after McNeil used foul language to tell the pool manager how she felt on her way out of the facility. She told Narkiewicz she wouldn’t be returning to Skyline Pool, and that she’d tell others not to visit. She used explicit language, but said she was responding to the fact that police were called to a non-violent policy infraction. McNeil takes full responsibility for the foul language, and doesn’t want people placing the blame on Garcia, whom McNeil did not hear curse.

On social media, some have claimed that police were called due to foul language used, but McNeil said she was the one who used foul language -- after police were called.

The threat to call police on her family “solidified the fact that she (Narkiewicz) feels like that’s a useful resource for her to use as a pool manager,” McNeil said.

Former Manheim Township Commissioner Allison Troy, who spoke out about the incident in a post on her Facebook page, called it “horrifying.”

“When the pool leadership decided to call the police and bring in ... armed police officers to a community pool, that made the people at our pool not safe,” Troy said. “For me, this is fundamentally an issue about safety.”

Troy, who resigned from her position as commissioner at the end of May, said it wasn’t a violent situation. There were no guns, no physical harm done.

McNeil and Troy, along with many others on social media, have called for Narkiewicz to be fired.

“It’s clear from what happened that this manager is not maintaining public safety, and in fact, the very opposite,” Troy said. “They have jeopardized the safety of people who are choosing to go to the pool.”

McNeil called for de-escalation, anti-racism or implicit bias training.

“It seems as though right now their de-escalation routine is to call the police,” McNeil said. “...They need to come up with a new way on how to handle it and de-escalate situations.”