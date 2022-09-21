Lancaster County is embarking on an anticipated two-year project to create a new prison that’s believed to be the largest capital project in its history, and community members believe they should have better input into the process.

A crowd of roughly 30 people came out Wednesday evening to the first meeting of the county's prison advisory committee, which was created to facilitate communication between the prison project’s consulting firm, CGL, and the community.

The first thing that should be addressed, said Jonathan Fox of Have a Heart advocacy group, was a problem with the meeting time and location: 5:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township. Many attendees agreed, noting neither the time nor the place was convenient for many people interested in speaking about the prison.

Babette Macy, a spokesperson for Miami-based CGL, said the committee will reconsider the meeting time and place, though she isn’t certain when the next one will take place. Wednesday’s meeting was designed to inaugurate a series of meetings for the public to offer feedback on the prison project. County Commissioner John Trescot said the location was picked just for parking convenience.

Beyond the space for future meetings, Kirsten Krimmel said the advisory committee needs to be more intentional about seeking community feedback. Krimmel lives on Highland Avenue in Lancaster Township, near where the new prison will be built, and she said the neighborhood hasn’t been included in discussions.

“We just want to be respected, and we want to be a part of the conversation,” Krimmel said. “We feel we’ve been completely ignored.”

Krimmel said many of her neighbors currently use the land purchased for the prison as recreation space.

Many attendees suggested the county diversify its advisory committee to include more community members, like people who live in the Highland neighborhood. Laura Sabatini, grant manager with YWCA Lancaster, said the committee should include more people of color, because they typically make up a large portion of the prison population.

The advisory committee consists of county officials including the commissioners, prison officials, various county department heads and two community members. Trescot said the committee was designed this way because of the various biddings by contractors that departments would be a part of.

Trescot said it’s unlikely more people will be added to the advisory committee, which has 18 people in total, but subcommittees with community representatives may be created for future meetings.

Concern also was expressed about the size of the new prison, particularly that it would be too big. Michelle Batt of the Lancaster Bail Fund said outdated bail practices determined the size of the current facility on East King Street in Lancaster city, which has over 900 beds and holds many people who are awaiting trial.

Attendee Chris Young said wrongful convictions account for many people who are in the prison and called on Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams to fund a defense attorney who will “vet out” wrongful convictions.

The county doesn’t determine bail amounts and it isn’t sure what those might be in the future, Trescot said. For the current stage of the project, the county is interviewing county judges and police officers to give the committee an idea of what bail amounts might look like in two years.

Trescot said the committee would consider seeing the jail built in pieces to determine how much space is actually needed.

The project will have seven stages. The current one is a needs assessment, which Macy said is a public database that would include data from the current facility, the census, and national statistics on who’s in the prison and why. She noted this will determine the prison’s size, so it’s “fact based, not opinion based.”

Trescot emphasized the importance of the needs assessment for planning the entire project, saying nothing about the new prison will be set in stone until the needs assessment is approved by the county commissioners.

The advisory committee has met since August to help CGL create the assessment for the new jail. The findings of the needs assessment will be shared after September, Trescot said previously.

The needs assessment phase will officially wrap up in October as the next phase — programming — got underway this month. The longest stage will be design, which will last from February 2023 to February 2024, the year the project is expected to finish.

Macy said the community can expect a new prison website by the time of the next advisory committee meeting. The website would include the needs assessment, information about the project and answers to the public’s questions. She said this would mirror the new prison website in Berks County, which CGL also works with.

The county contracted with CGL for $2.4 million to manage the prison project, and the company estimates the full cost of the new prison will be roughly $163 million. CGL previously worked with Lancaster County Prison to assist with facility maintenance.

The new prison will be a replacement for the East King Street facility, portions of which were built in the 19th century, though most of the structure was built in the early 1990s