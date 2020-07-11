A Commonwealth Court judge has affirmed a lower court’s decision that sided with Manheim Township’s tax collector in a battle with the school district that has cost taxpayers more than $160,000.

Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled this week that the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas justly ordered Manheim Township School District to increase Patricia Kabel's compensation and reversed rules that appeared to limit Kabel's abilities as the elected tax collector.

Kabel, who was elected in 2013 and again in 2018, collects taxes for the township and county, for which she is paid about $19,800 a year, but the school district has collected its own taxes throughout both of Kabel's terms.

Kabel told LNP | LancasterOnline that the school district's failed appeal is a victory for taxpayers.

"It's what I've said all along," she said. "It's the law. … There was no question about why I did what I did, and the courts are reaffirming that."

Kabel said she's discussing next steps with her lawyer, Michael Peters of Eastburn and Gray.

Since her initial lawsuit in November 2017, Kabel has sought to collect taxes for the school district and receive "reasonable" compensation for doing so, citing the Local Tax Collection Law.

In a follow-up lawsuit filed in June 2018, Kabel challenged a resolution passed by the school board in May 2018 that established policies and procedures for tax collectors. Several of the policies, including ones related to providing customer service and issuing tax certifications, would "intrude upon, interfere with, and outright prevent" her from collecting taxes, Kabel has said.

Manheim Township School District is also assessing next steps, spokeswoman Marcie Brody said in an email.

"We are very disappointed in the ruling, and the financial impact this will have on our tax payers and our school district," Brody said. "We think it is important to note that the district never disputed her right to collect taxes."

The school district has spent $162,000 in legal fees as of Friday, Brody said.