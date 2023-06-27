Lancaster County Prison’s drug-assisted treatment program for addiction could get a big boost today if county commissioners approve a $500,000 grant to help expand the program.

Commissioners will vote on a state grant to fund the treatment program, which has a particular focus on opioid addiction, for one year. According to Deputy Warden Joe Shiffer, the grant would cover salaries for two addiction counselors, a nurse and a consultant to supervise the program, as well as the cost of addiction medications such as naltrexone, methadone and buprenorphine.

Commissioners John Trescot and Josh Parsons voiced support for the program at a work session Tuesday. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino was not at the meeting but will attend today, Parsons said.

The program would be administered by PrimeCare Medical, a Harrisburg-based contractor that provides health care services to jails and prisons. The company currently oversees medical treatment at the prison.

The grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency would fund the prison’s expanded medically assisted treatment program from October through September 2024.

The county already contributed $125,000 toward the program in January, using some of its opioid settlement funds.

The state grant comes after the prison in September began a medically assisted treatment pilot program, which was open only to inmates who already had a prescription for addiction treatment drugs before they were incarcerated.

That program has been serving about 40 people a day, Shiffer said.

The new grant “would allow us not just continuation (of treatment) but initiation of … treatment while at the institution for those who have opioid-use disorder,” Shiffer said at the meeting Tuesday.

The expanded program also would offer counseling and continued drug treatment after incarceration, Shiffer said, through the Mount Joy-based Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance.

While medically assisted treatment has been shown to reduce recidivism versus other drug-use disorder treatments, PrimeCare officials said in January that people undergoing treatment while incarcerated are vulnerable to overdoses in the weeks after being released if they don’t get care. That risk has been compounded by the prevalence of fentanyl, they said.

While Trescot and Parsons said they support the program and the one-year grant, they asked Shiffer if the crime and delinquency commission signaled any intentions to continue providing more funding into the future.

Shiffer said the commission has additional grants available, and given the high profile of the opioid crisis, he believes there will be options to secure more funding.

“The sense I get is there will be more funding, I just don’t know how much,” Shiffer said. “The concern in my mind is our med line continues to grow. Those medication costs would continue to grow, so it’s very much on my mind.”

The prison may end up needing additional funding from the county’s share of opioid settlement funds, Shiffer said.