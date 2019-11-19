The Lancaster County commissioners are prepared to commit approximately $500,000 additional dollars to fund the county's Drug Task Force, so long as local municipalities kick in their share.

Funding for the task force, a collaborative force of county detectives and local police investigating drug crimes under the supervision of the district attorney's office, has been a point of contention between the commissioners and the district attorney's office for almost a year.

The commissioners will vote Wednesday on a new funding model which would provide up to an additional $519,455, or $1 for every county resident as of the 2010 census. The money is contingent, however, on municipal contributions.

Many municipalities voluntarily contribute $1 for every citizen in their jurisdiction, and under the new funding model the county will match those contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $519,455.

Last year municipalities contributed over $400,000 to the task force.

"The county is stepping up and taking significant responsibility for funding the drug task force," Commissioner Craig Lehman said Tuesday. "But it also says to municipalities that this is a shared responsibility."

The county will still provide the $100,000 in support to the task force that it has contributed in the past. That money is separate from the new model.

The new model is only for 2020 and would have to be renewed or changed for 2021 and beyond.

Heather Adams, district attorney-elect taking office next year, called the proposal a "workable solution" and said she was encouraged by the plan and the collaboration between the two offices.

"Certainly this is a significant increased contribution from the county and will allow for the continuation of a fully staffed DTF so long as the municipalities continue their contributions," Adams said.

She said the model could potentially fund the task force for the foreseeable future but that she would continue to review the task force’s financial structure once in office and explore other funding models.

The board of commissioners will also vote Wednesday on adjustments to the district attorney's budget for 2019 to cover approximately $165,000 in outstanding expenses for the task force.

Josh Parsons, chairman of the board of commissioners, said the increased taxpayer contribution needed to come along with sufficient oversight of how those funds are spent.

"I know the DA-elect is interested in that, too," Parsons said.

Adams mentioned during her campaign that she intended to publicly release records related to the drug task force, after making appropriate redactions.

"We can't have a situation again where bills are being run up outside of the budget and not being paid," Parsons said.