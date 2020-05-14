Lancaster County commissioners are hosting their weekly press conference on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

The press conference comes on the heels of an over 4-hour-long tele-meeting where commissioners, doctors, business owners and residents talked about Lancaster County's plans to reopen Friday.

Among those in attendance today will be Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical offer at Penn Medicine LGH and Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

The press conference will start at 1 p.m. today and will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and in this article.