Lancaster County could have a new jail up and running and soon as late 2026, according to project timeline County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino presented at a Thursday Prison Board meeting.

The presentation did not delve into specifics of the next phase, the design of the facility, but the timeline notes that the commissioners will form a design advisory committee this summer.

On Thursday, Commissioner Josh Parsons said the commissioners had no details yet to share about the design committee, including who may serve on it.

The commissioners acknowledged again at Thursday’s meeting that the public will be able to provide input in the design process.

D’Agostino and Parsons laid out plans at Thursday’s meeting to hire an “owner’s representative” for the entire project, to shepherd the $100-million-plus endeavor through the design, land development and construction phases.

“When you're looking at the scope of a project like this, probably the largest in the history of the county, when you're seeking all the different services and steps that are needed, you need someone dedicated – someone who is going to basically to eat, sleep, breathe and drink this project,” D’Agostino said.

The commissioners will vote to approve a request for proposals, as early as this month, to select the representative, D’Agostino said at the Prison Board meeting.

Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot on Thursday joined his Republican counterparts, D’Agostino and Parsons, in his first Prison Board meeting.

Prison reformers present requests

Several activist and advocacy groups were on hand Thursday to lay out recommendations for the new jail’s design, most of them revolving around expanded programming for future inmates, including more reentry, mental health, recreational, job skills and educational services, in tandem with larger criminal justice reforms to limit jailing people altogether.

Jean Bickmire, president of the advocacy group Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, presented a 21-page report to the Prison Board, laying out detailed policy prescriptions that strive to treat the county’s incarcerated population with more dignity and humanity, and to move away from unprecedented incarceration rates that prevailed across the nation in the 1990s and 2000s.

“We want people to feel valuable, even though they're going into incarceration,” Bickmire said Thursday.

The jail’s greater mission should be connecting inmates with services and resources that will help them return to society so they’re ready to lead productive lives, according to Bickmire.

“The environment in which one resides is a key factor toward peoples’ beliefs in themselves and influences their behaviors,” the report reads. “The building should not contribute to the punishments that inmates face when incarcerated. Being separated from family and the greater society is their punishment.”

The report cites recommendations from a Miami-based consulting firm, CGL, which works in the development and management of correctional facilities. They include more natural light in jails, access to fresh air and views of surrounding nature to improve the emotional well-being.

Other policy prescriptions from Have a Heart’s report include:

Cell blocks, or pods, organized to serve different populations based on need, and cells with no more than two people assigned to them. Single cells are ideal.

Hot showers with privacy doors.

A center for work release programs.

A medical unit specifically for women inmates.

A dental unit.

Spaces for wellness activities like yoga and exercise.

A dedicated library space with a larger set of books.

A legal library available beyond digital tablets.

Hearing rooms for court cases and space for attorney visits.

Bickmire also cited work from CGL that claims a single correctional facility cannot adequately serve more than 1,000 people.

Greg Newswanger, a city resident and member of Lancaster Friends Quaker Meeting, pointed to a planned facility in the New York City borough of Manhattan that would have only 886 beds. A new borough-based jail plan calls for a total of 3,300 beds for the entire city of 8.8 million people.

“Certainly, we don't need (a jail) larger than the one Manhattan is planning,” Newswanger said. Criminal Justice and Policing Group of Lancaster Friends were among several faith-based and activist groups who backed the report from Have a Heart.

In previous public comments, Lancaster County Warden Cheryl Steberger has called for the new facility to include some 1,200 beds, much more than the current facility’s daily population, which has hovered between 700 and 800 this year. That’s a marked decrease from a decade ago, when some 1,300 people charged or convicted with crimes were housed inside the current five-story prison.

A surplus of beds would allow officials to better sort and move inmates, Steberger said in December. She cited the COVID-19 pandemic and chicken pox outbreaks at the current prison as reasons to plan for more space than today's daily prison population.

Financial moves prepare for project

Thursday’s Prison Board meeting was the first to delve into new details regarding the next steps in the new jail’s development since the county closed on a 78-acre tract of land in Lancaster Township, the future site of the new facility. County officials bought the property from the Kreider family for $3 million. The previous owners have used the land as a farm and vacation spot.

They will continue to use the property as they have until construction begins, D’Agostino said. The county negotiated a rent-free lease with the Kreiders, who agreed to maintain the property until construction starts, according to D’Agostino.

The county’s board of commissioners have also moved forward this year on funding ongoing efforts to build a new jail.

In January, they approved the creation of a new capital improvement fund, cash set aside for maintenance, repairs, goods and construction of $50,000 or more. An initial infusion of $13.3 million from the general fund will be offset by federal stimulus funds.

And last week the commissioners approved a transfer of $500,000 from the fund to go towards early expenses in developing and maintaining the former property before construction begins, projected for summer 2024, according to the timeline made public on Thursday.

Last week, the county’s director of budget services, Patrick Mulligan said at a commissioners meeting that cost estimates for the new prison site includes $375,000 for “preliminary costs to site development,” $100,000 for the county's owner representative and the remaining $25,000 for securing the site with fences and signs, for instance.

On Thursday, D’Agostino said the preliminary costs may include hiring an architect this year.

A priority list of planned expenses eligible for the capital fund include several items related to the new prison site. They include the $3 million purchase of the 78-acre property, $100,000 for design and development of a new prison this year and another $500,000 for design and development next year.

The list also shows another $4.5 million for design and development spread between 2023 through 2026, potentially paid for with a bond sale. A $100 million item for construction of the prison in 2026 is also on the list, potentially paid for through bonds.

Counties and local governments can "sell” bonds to investors, essentially a large loan for long-term projects. They must in turn pay investors back with interest, usually over many years.