Lancaster County commissioners remained vague about planning the design of a new prison despite voting Wednesday to close next week on the purchase of a $3 million tract for the facility.

“Not sure yet,” Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons said in response to a question from Blanding Watson, president of the NAACP Lancaster Branch, on how the county will select an advisory committee for the design process. Watson was on hand at Wednesday’s meeting for a resolution from commissioners recognizing Black History Month. He has in the past recognized criminal justice reform as a priority for the local NAACP.

“I mean, everything has been focused on acquiring the land. There’s been a group working on that land acquisition,” Parsons said. “At some point there’ll be a proposed timeline and then also a proposed work group. But whatever that work group looks like, there will clearly be lots of opportunity for discussion.”

The measure approved Wednesday gives County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who has led the county’s land acquisition effort for the new county prison, authority to sign closing documents for the 78-acre farm owned by the Kreider family since 2005.

The closing culminates the county's effort to find a suitable site for a new prison, which began in earnest in early 2020, D’Agostino said. In May, county officials presented a geographic study that looked for large, undeveloped properties close to the county courthouse in downtown Lancaster city. That study, officials said, pointed to the Kreider property as the best option.

The treelined banks of the Conestoga River surround the property on three sides, making it unusually isolated from other residents and the public at large, county officials argued. Among the large, undeveloped properties county near Lancaster city officials identified in their search, the Kreider property is among the closest to the courthouse, about 1.5 miles away.

The two parties in the sale are also still finalizing a deal that allows the county to lease back the property to the Kreiders temporarily. It would allow them to continue farming and using their residence on the property until the construction for the new prison starts.

“This discussion about what to do with the prison has been ongoing for a very, very long time,” Parsons said the Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting. “This really is very significant today to acquire the property.”

The property had been on the county’s radar well before last year. In 2008, county officials had identified the property as a potential site for a new prison.

In 1987, the Lancaster County Solid Waste Authority, then known as LARA, pursued buying the property to locate an incinerator there. Those plans also fell through.

Costs and next steps

Throughout the land acquisition process, D’Agostino and Parsons have insisted that the county would not begin design plans until it secured a property.

The commissioners have also said previously that the committee may include individuals from outside county government.

Last week, the commissioners’ approval of a new $13 million reserve fund for future capital projects revealed some basic timelines and estimated costs for developing a new prison.

A preliminary list of projects included a $100 million estimate to build the new prison, beginning in 2026. Additionally, the county expects to spend about $2.1 million for design and development of the prison by 2024, according to the list.

On Wednesday, Parsons said the prison project is ineligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding under current rules, but “there is some talk that Congress may pass a bill to least allow you to use some of ARPA for capital projects, but that has not happened yet,” Parsons said.

The ARPA law allocated $106 million to the county and $39.5 million to Lancaster city.

But the county may be able to use ARPA funds for projects related to the new prison site, such as restoration efforts of the adjacent Conestoga River, Parsons said.