All outdoor fires will be prohibited in Lancaster County as of Friday, after county commissioners approved a 30-day burn ban at a public meeting Wednesday.

The commissioners said Wednesday they have the power to lift the ban before it expires in July if enough rain falls to reverse current drought conditions. They also could extend the ban if rain doesn’t come.

The ban applies to any outdoor fire, including screened or unscreened burn barrels, fire rings and ground fires.

There are two notable exceptions: The ban has a carve-out for outdoor cooking and grilling, and fireworks.

The allowance for fireworks is a result of state law, which gives municipalities the power to issue fireworks bans, not counties.

