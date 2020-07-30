The Lancaster County commissioners will be hosting a press briefing to talk about the medical and economic impact of COVID-19 in the county.

A full list of guests was not immediately available, but those confirmed to be in attendance will be the commissioners - Josh Parsons, Ray D'Agostino and Craig Lehman - as well as a representative from Lancaster General Health and Ed Hurston, the county's emergency medical advisor.

The conference will happen at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page and in this article.

