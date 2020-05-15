Lancaster County commissioners hosted their weekly press conference on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

The press conference came on the heels of an over 4-hour-long tele-meeting Wednesday where commissioners, doctors, business owners and residents talked about Lancaster County's plans to reopen Friday.

Among those in attendance Thursday were Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical offer at Penn Medicine LGH and Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

The press conference started at 1 p.m. Thursday