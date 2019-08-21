The Lancaster County Commissioners are calling on District Attorney Craig Stedman to drop his "frivolous" lawsuit against the county government, which they say is meant to "silence all who dare to express legitimate concerns about his questionable decision making."

Stedman filed suit in March against the county commissioners following public statements the commissioners made on issues in the district attorney's office. The case is set for argument in the state's Commonwealth Court, located in Harrisburg, in early September.

"Lancaster County prides itself on fiscally responsible, accountable and transparent government," the statement from all three commissioners reads. "Craig Stedman's course of conduct is the exact opposite of those values. With his one-person war against government transparency and financial accountability, he has become a caricature of a politician who has something to hide and acts as though the public purse is his own personal checkbook."

The District Attorney's Office and the private law firm representing the office, Philadelphia-based Kleinbard LLC, did not immediately comment Wednesday afternoon. Brett Hambright, media specialist with the district attorney's office, said the office would be responding today.

County Commissioners Call on District Attorney to Drop Lawsuit Against Taxpayers by Carter Walker on Scribd

The intragovernment feud began following public statements the commissioners' office made in response to reporting from LNP on Stedman's lease of an SUV using drug forfeiture funds, as well as personnel issues inside his office, which the county's human resources department determined were "related to political campaign actives."

Stedman threatened to sue the commissioners if they did not cease and desist, and later filed a petition for review with the Commonwealth Court. The two entities have been trading jabs in legal filings ever since.

On Wednesday, the commissioners again expressed their discontent with Stedman's SUV lease, and called it egregious that he would take nearly $2,000 in mileage reimbursements, which their statement said is intended only for personal vehicles.

Stedman later paid back some of the mileage reimbursements, but the commissioners in the statement say more is still owed because gas costs were subtracted from the amount he paid back, despite no gas receipts being included.

"A person who would secretly lease a vehicle using government funds, then take mileage reimbursements on that leased vehicle, and then on the verge of being publicly discovered try to clean up his mess while acting as if he is the victim has obviously lost his way," the commissioners wrote.

Stedman has maintained that the lease was a proper use of the funds, and that the county was aware of the lease ahead of time, pointing to a document signed by the controller.

He has also said previously that this way of leasing a vehicle is not improper and cites a letter from the controller as justification, although the commissioners said they were not aware of the lease ahead of time and that it violates their contracting authority.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is also involved in another lawsuit, a bid by LNP to obtain spending records of drug forfeiture money. That case is scheduled for a hearing before Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge Leonard Brown on Friday at 10 a.m.

