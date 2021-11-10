Constables will now be eligible to transport inmates from Lancaster County Prison in an effort to alleviate the burden on a dwindling staff of correctional officers who previously carried that responsibility.

The county commissioners unanimously approved the contract at their Wednesday meeting.

The constables will provide transportation and security for inmates receiving medical care outside of the facility -- a task normally performed by correctional officers -- at a rate of $38 per inmate and $13 per hour plus mileage.

The prison is currently facing an unprecedented staffing shortage and county officials hope the new agreement will alleviate some of the need for officers to be taken off guard rotation to transport inmates.

“As you know, we are currently in a crisis situation with our staffing issues, so this will be helpful,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said Wednesday.

The prison is currently down 94 officers from its full compliment of 228, and many of the remaining officers are facing fatigue from long hours, Steberger said Tuesday.

A recent hiring and retention incentive package -- which offers $7,500 to new officers and $7,500 to $12,000 to current correctional officers depending on length of service -- appears to have had only limited success in fixing the problem.

The number of open correctional officer positions has increased by nearly 50% since the program was implemented, and only eight new officers have been hired. Twenty-eight other applications are pending.

Both prison officials and a representative for the officers’ union have said the base pay rate is part of the issue. The starting wage at Lancaster County Prison is $18.50 an hour, the lowest among the five surrounding Pennsylvania counties, which all pay $20 or more per hour to start.