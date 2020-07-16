The Lancaster County Commissioners approved a nearly $3 million grant to the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority Wednesday in order to stave off the prospect of taxpayers being on the hook for $60 million of the authority’s debt.

In 2014, the commissioners in a 2-1 vote agreed to guarantee the $63.6 million in bonds it took to build the convention center. The commissioners’ vote at the time pledged the county government’s “full faith, credit and taxing power” against payments on the bonds being made.

The bond amount is now down to just under $60 million, but if the authority were to default county taxpayers would have to start making the payments.

“If this venture is no longer viable, it’s a huge problem for both the city and the county,” Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said Wednesday. “So there’s the finances and then there’s the substantive impact if this venture implodes and it’s really not something we can even consider.”

Event cancellations due to coronavirus and a more than 80% drop in revenue from the county’s 3.9% hotel room rental tax have left the authority short on funds. The authority asked the commissioners for $2,945,000 from the April federal coronavirus relief bill, from which the county received $95 million, to cover bond- and coronavirus-related costs through the end of the year.

If the combined income of the authority and the county’s 3.9% hotel room tax was not sufficient to make interest and principal payments on the bonds, the commissioners are required to find a way to make up the difference, including increasing the room tax (capped at 5% under current state law), county property taxes or both, according to newspaper archives.

As of the end of May, the most recent figure available from the County Treasurer’s Office, hotel room rental tax revenue was down approximately 82.5%, or $534,976 as compared to the end of May 2019.

The tax, which all visitors to the county’s hotels pay as part of their bill, is used in part to pay down the bonds.

Event revenue also is down by $723,000 as of the end of May, said Kevin Molloy, executive director of the convention center authority.