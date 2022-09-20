Low morale and low pay among some Lancaster County employees surfaced at a Tuesday commissioners meeting as officials began early discussions about next year’s budget.

A deputy-level employee at the county prothonotary’s office, which handles paperwork for civil cases, spoke to the board of commissioners about his struggles making ends meet on his salary and a need for better pay among other county workers generally.

David Riger, deputy prothonotary and a 19-year veteran county employee, said at the commissioners’ work session that he has had to ration medication and work other jobs outside his full-time role at the county. He told the commissioners that he has not had more than a nominal raise in 15 years. And his story is not unique, he said.

Wage data obtained from the county through a public records request show Riger made $31,342.92 in 2021. Friends who do similar work for other employers are making a lot more, Riger said.

“I look at my peers in the tri-state area, some of who are making triple my salary,” Riger said. “I don’t expect that in Lancaster, our cost of living is different – but I expect something, I expect to pay my rent and I expect to pay my electric bill.”

The commissioners told Riger they appreciated his feedback and pointed to a countywide compensation study the human resources department is undertaking to determine what salary levels would represent “market-rate” for different position levels.

That study will be complete before the commissioners vote on a final budget in December, the commissioners said.

“I personally take all this to heart, I understand where people are coming from,” said Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino. “But we’re in the process now of looking at the budget, in the process now of looking at the salary study and how that might be implemented to deal with this.”

Last year, county commissioners were paid nearly $95,000 in salary.

Steps to boost pay

A potential raise in pay built off the study would be far from the first action the county has taken to combat its staffing woes.

Over the last two years, the commissioners have approved bonuses and wage increases for various workers, including at the sheriff’s department, corrections officers at the Lancaster County Prison, social workers and pool lifeguards.

In July, a $3-per-hour wage increase that commissioners approved for all positions in the Children and Youth Agency took effect.

A recent report from the Children and Youth Agency presented to commissioners in August noted “a consistently high vacancy rate of approximately 36-40% for caseworker positions” in that department.

As a result, the remaining employees there are picking up the slack.

“Obviously, we want, as you do, to get that lower so that we have reasonable caseloads,” Crystal Natan, executive director of the Children and Youth Agency, told commissioners last month.

With the pay hike, the starting annual salary for a caseworker at the Children and Youth Agency is $41,500. Pay for a senior-level caseworker now starts at about $45,000 a year.

At the Tuesday meeting, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said those efforts will continue, and said retention of employees has been an issue in some parts of the county government, but not all.

“There is no other level of government doing the things that we’re doing – paying down debt, saving money, … holding the line on taxes – there is no other level of government except maybe our municipalities that are doing these things, and we’re doing it because of the great team we have.”

Newly negotiated union contracts have raised pay for certain workers whose office is covered by a collective bargaining agreement – such as the sheriff’s office, corrections officers and clerical workers in several departments, including the prothonotary.

The union-represented clerical workers that report to Riger are now making more money than him, he said Tuesday.

The commissioners agreed last month to establish a $15 hourly minimum wage for non-unionized workers, affecting about 130 people in the county’s workforce.

The county’s full-time workforce has shrunk by about 200 employees since 2019, said Democratic Commissioner John Trescot. The county now has 1,640 employees, he said.

Impact on 2023 budget

The comments from Riger came the same day commissioners discussed an early sketch of what numbers they’ll be working with when crafting a budget for next year.

The preliminary figures, put together by the county’s Budget Services department, showed a roughly $8-million increase in revenue next year, totaling $177 million. The report assumes the county would not need to raise its tax rates to cover it.

Tax revenue has grown gradually due to the county’s economic growth, i.e. more people paying county taxes, said Pat Mulligan, the county’s budget director.

The report also assumed a “proposed salary equalization” plan to increase salaries in three phases over a year. The third phase is shown as taking effect Jan. 1, 2024, which would not affect next year’s bottom line.

The rough estimate for salary costs next year is $66.8 million, which would be a 5.5% increase from this year, according to the report.

Part of the extra personnel costs could be at least in part covered from federal recovery money through the American Rescue Plan, the commissioners said. The legislation allows counties to use the funds to pay for lost revenue and for rehiring lost workers during the pandemic.

The preliminary report also showed numbers that would represent a $4.4 million budget deficit next year, though Parsons said that is typical for how Lancaster County devises its budgets.

Throughout the year, he said, cost-cutting and unspent funds will eventually make up the difference.

Last year, the commissioners passed a budget with a deficit that later ended up in the black.

The somewhat small increase in spending comes also as departments are burning through more cash than in past years due to inflationary pressures, especially when it comes to gasoline and energy usage, Mulligan said.

Another is rapidly rising health insurance costs, Mulligan said. The budget director said he expected a 30% increase next year in county health care costs.

The Republican-led board has diligently avoided property tax increases since 2013 and improved its balance sheet at the same time. In recent years, Parsons and D’Agostino have continued that approach, calling it fiscally responsible and in keeping with Lancaster County’s conservative values.

As a result, the county’s lower debt levels and additional cash on hand has improved its rating with credit agencies, allowing it to borrow money at a lower cost.

But in that time, the attraction to working on behalf of county taxpayers has waned, according to Riger.

“Realize that when you’re leading, there’s people behind you and that’s who you’re leading, and you have to support them,” Riger said.