Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons will head to the White House on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Parsons said he was invited to the White House Roundtable on Housing Affordability with Carson and other members of President Donald Trump’s administration. The administration is seeking input on “what we could do better and do differently on this topic,” Parsons said.

Parsons is soliciting help from county residents on what issues he should raise while at the White House. The post can be found here on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Residents asked Parsons to bring up excessive paperwork requirements, helpful funding sources and environmental regulations that bolster costs to develop housing, he said.

“Some of those regulations are obviously very needed, but there's also some additional stuff probably not needed,” Parsons said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In June, Trump signed an executive order to create a council to gather feedback from state, local and tribal government officials, as well as private-sector stakeholders like homeowners and developers. The council’s mission is to identify laws and regulations that “artificially raise the costs of housing development and contribute to shortages in housing supply,” according to the order.

This is Parsons’ latest trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, having been invited several times before.

“We’ve had a good relationship with the White House,” Parsons said. “They stay very connected to commissioners in Pennsylvania.”