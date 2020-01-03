After almost two decades in Lancaster County government, Commissioner Dennis Stuckey will be leaving in a few days.

“I’ve been blessed with a good run in Lancaster County at this level, and I’m very appreciative to serve the taxpayers,” the Republican said.

Among his achievements, Stuckey, 71, counts agricultural preservation, improving the county’s bridges and helping to financially stabilize the county.

But he’s most proud of the collaborative, bipartisan approach to issues taken by the boards of commissioners on which he has sat.

Stuckey’s first term as commissioner, beginning in 2008, came after what was arguably the lowest point for public trust in the board. The preceding commissioners had pleaded guilty to violating the state open meetings law in relation to selling the county nursing home, Conestoga View.

“We feel very strongly about certain issues, but we’re not going to be adversaries personally because of differences,” he said. “I still get comments on the tone we set, so I’m very proud of that.”

His Democratic colleague reflected similar pride in the board, and Stuckey’s collaborative approach.

“We’ve avoided the rancor that occurs at the federal and the state level, and even sometimes the local level,” Commissioner Craig Lehman said

Looking back

Stuckey was first introduced to public service as a career choice in a high school civics class in his hometown of Everett, Bedford County.

“I always was just enamored with the political process,” he said. “Back in the day we used to take a course called ‘Problems of Democracy.’ And I always found that very interesting.”

After graduating from Penn State in 1979, he came to Lancaster County to work at New Holland North America.

In 1991 he joined Lititz Borough Council, where he served for 10 years. Starting in 2002, he joined county government, first as county controller and later as commissioner.

Republican Ray D’Agostino will be sworn in Jan. 6 to replace him.

“It’s been an honor to work with Dennis, and we’re certainly going to miss him,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

Future challenges

One thing Stuckey said he wished he had accomplished is getting the ball rolling on a new prison facility.

“I’ve thrown in the towel on a new prison,” he said. “I wish we’d be able to find a spot and make a deal, at least lay the groundwork for that. I’m hopeful that the next board of commissioners will be able to do that.”

Lehman has also pushed for a new jail, while Parsons has said debt needs to be addressed first.

Population growth also will be a challenge for the county moving forward, Stuckey said, along with maintaining and expanding the county’s existing business community as well as encouraging new business growth.

The county, however, will have to address those challenges without Stuckey, although he is still hoping to continue his public service career with a run for state auditor general.

“Lancaster County is looked upon as a leader across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. … The impression is that we are doing a lot of things right here,” he said. “(Public service) is very honorable work. And it’s work that I have taken great satisfaction in being able to do.”