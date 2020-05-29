Commissioner Craig Lehman: Lancaster County health department 'needed more than ever'

Lancaster County needs a public health department to avoid the delays in emergency response experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Craig Lehman said at a news conference Friday.

“A county public health department is needed now more than ever,” said Lehman, a Democrat, noting that the county already has federal funds that could help with start-up costs.

In addition, he said, the county could seek state and federal grants available only to public health departments, such as one neighboring Chester County operates.

Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, in response to a reporter’s question, said they are open to a discussion, but did not endorse Lehman’s proposal.

D'Agostino said changes to Pennsylvania's 1955 law allowing local health departments could enhance a county's response to public health emergencies. Parsons said a state Health Department working more collaboratively with county leaders, particularly in providing case-related data, would have been helpful.

Early in the pandemic, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace lamented the lack of a city public health department. York City has such a department and began contact tracing as soon as its first resident tested positive.

Lehman said that using about $25 million in federal funds to hire a county public health emergency adviser and to contract with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to provide countywide testing and contact tracing gave the county important tools.

But it took time to get those efforts going, Lehman said. The hospital’s robust contact tracing effort, for example, began only a week ago.

“In my opinion, having permanent public health infrastructure prior to this pandemic emergency would have enhanced our advance readiness and it could have improved the timing of our response,” Lehman said.

Lehman said the state Health Department can be faulted for issues related to data, responsiveness and transparency.

"However, advanced readiness and more local control (through a county health department) could have addressed all of these concerns," Lehman said. "Without a county public health department, we struggled to get information that could have helped inform our local response."

In other remarks at the commissioners' weekly COVID-19 update, they and other local leaders urged continued safety measures as the county starts to reopen.

Per Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement last week, Lancaster officially remains in the most restrictive "red" part of his reopening model until next Friday, June 5, when it will be in the last group of counties to move to the less restrictive "yellow" phase.

Republican leaders have spent roughly a month calling for the county to move to yellow, and last week Lehman joined them, asking Wolf to ease restrictions on the county starting May 22.

In other remarks at Friday, Dr. Pamela Taffera of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, she said the health system is taking a phased approach to restarting services that were temporarily stopped, and urged people not to delay seeking care, especially if they have chronic conditions.

"We are a safe place for you to come," she said, noting that all local hospitals are working hard to ensure patient and staff safety.

She also stressed the importance of mental health care during this time, and the need for precautions to continue as Lancaster County heads toward reopening.

Edwin Hurston, the county's public health emergency adviser, gave an update on its efforts to help nursing homes by paying for cleaning and disinfecting, consultant services, one-time testing of residents and staff, and personal protective equipment.

He didn't name the homes, but said so far 14 have received disinfecting services, and four have gotten confidential reviews of infection control practices.

On the testing offer, Hurston said 11 have requested it so far, and four have been contacted by the first lab. Once the second lab is ready, he said, he expects all 11 homes will be scheduled for testing within two weeks.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker reported that on Thursday the House passed a bill easing restrictions on the Paycheck Protection Program, which is aiding many small businesses.

The changes would allow forgiveness of expenses to extend beyond the current eight-week period, he said, let a higher percentage of loan proceeds to be used for non-payroll expenses and increase the payback period beyond two years. The legislation now goes to the Senate.

Smucker, as he has for weeks, again faulted Gov. Wolf for refusing to heed the call of some Lancaster County officials and allow more non-essential Lancaster County businesses to reopen if they can do so safely.

He said David Stoudt, owner of The General Sutter Inn and Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, informed him that the survival of his popular business is 50-50.

Stoudt has a plan for operating safely, "but it will be all for naught if they can’t reopen or if they have too many restraints when they do open," Smucker said.

"For many people, their patience and willingness to comply (with the governor's directive) has run out," he said.

Staff writer Heather Stauffer contributed to this story.