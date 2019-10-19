On Monday, the Historical Commission will get a second look at the library and garage planned for Ewell Plaza — complete with the facade art that was the deal-breaker last month.

Designed by Miami-based R&R Studios, the project consists of thin vertical stripes — metal tubes — with large lettering spelling out an as-yet-undetermined message.

City public art manager Jo Davis said the rendering presented to the commission is just a concept, a starting point.

“It is not final and the design is expected to evolve,” she said, with R&R’s team making frequent trips to Lancaster and involving the public in the creative process.

Round two

Last month, the commission agreed to table a vote on the building after it became clear a “no” was the likely outcome. Members called the proposed art garish and inappropriate.

Depending on what happens Monday, City Council could render a final decision as early as Tuesday.

Moirajeanne Fitzgerald, who owned the former Here to Timbuktu boutique and was co-organizer of the downtown ArtWalk, said the design, as presented, clashes with its surroundings.

It has nothing to do with Lancaster, she said, or Olympian Barney Ewell, for whom the plaza was named.

"We can do better," she said.

Joyce Heberlein, owner of Lancaster Galleries, said the block is already visually busy. She suggested a vegetated “green wall,” or something similarly calming, would be more appropriate.

‘Lantern glow’

R&R Studios is headed by architects Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, who relocated to Miami from Argentina.

Their work, as depicted on their website, frequently features vertical candy-stripe colors, text, and whimsical, surreal touches.

The company was paid $15,000 for its design, through grant funding secured by the art board. It would tentatively be paid another $60,000 for subsequent work if the plan is approved.

R&R has designed tubular striping for a garage before, at an intermodal facility near the T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island. The concept appears broadly similar to the rendering submitted to Lancaster.

Interlink garage, Warwick, Rhode Island:

Due to the challenging timelines involved here, R&R had just a short time to develop their proposal, Davis said, so the plan was always for it to evolve.

Davis said the stripes call to mind Lancaster’s diversity. The tower, she said, would create a “lantern glow” at night, while the colored glass would provide an unusual, altered perspective for those inside looking out.

“As architects-turned public artists R&R is perfectly suited for the work,” she said. “We are thrilled to have artists of their caliber and reputation working in Lancaster.”

Whether or not R&R’s art is incorporated, the garage facade is budgeted at about $600,000, part of a project budget of $29 million.