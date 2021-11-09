Comcast users throughout the U.S. are reporting internet outages, but some are beginning to report service is back online.

Reports of Xfinity outages were reported Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector. The site reports a spike of reported outages at 8:41 a.m., but it has since dipped.

Areas across the Northeast were reporting outages initially, but those reported outages have since diminished. Areas in California surrounding San Francisco are still reporting a lot of outages.

It is not currently known what caused the outages, or how long it will take until connections are fully operational again.