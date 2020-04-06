Gloves.

Rubber. Nitrile. Plastic.

Once largely the fittings of healthcare workers, such gloves have become — in our collective coronavirus consciousness — ubiquitous.

They protect us.

On a run to get toilet paper, perhaps. While we interact with others at work or on errand.

Or maybe, just because: Some small measure against this pandemic that's turned our world into pandemonium.

Too often, those gloves are carelessly discarded when they've fulfilled their role.

Single use. Disposable.

But disposable should not be a synonym for littering.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It may be a small gesture, but I try to pick up litter when I can. Soon after I took up fly-fishing decades ago, I began carrying a bag to pick up litter I'd find in otherwise pristine environments.

When I walk, run, or hike, I do so as well. For several years, I've been posting some of my pickups on my Instagram with the hashtag #trashwalking. Now, plogging is a thing.

It's not that I think I'll dramatically change the world and I certainly don't do it for glory; it's a small gesture to thank the world for its beauty.

With so many of us house-bound, I'd like to think fewer people are consuming in our consumable, disposable culture and that I am seeing less litter overall when I am outside.

I don't know. But I do know there are far more gloves among the litter I do see.

On my 10 mile run Sunday in Lancaster city and Manheim Township, I picked up no fewer than 30 gloves. Clear. White. Hues of blue. A parade of purple. A pair of pink.

All now appropriately disposed.

So, if I might ask a favor? Let's work hand in glove to end glove litter.