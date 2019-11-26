A Columbia woman who was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl when she crashed head-on into a mother and 11-year-old daughter in Manor Township on April 1 will serve up to 10 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.
Ardis Goldsborough, 36, was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for causing the crash, the district attorney's office said. She pleaded guilty to vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence and other related offense.
Goldsborough was "driving entirely in an oncoming lane of Blue Rock Road when she caused the head-on collision April 1 in Manor Township," the district attorney's office said. Both the woman and her daughter had to have surgery for injuries from the crash.
The 11-year-old girl testified in court on Monday, November 25.
“I remember a car veering into our (lane), waking up [to] the pain of a hundred hammers,” the girl said, according to the district attorney's office.
The girl had to have reconstructive facial surgery, the district attorney's office said, and sustained intestinal injuries. Her mother had a broken wrist and knee and had to have some of her intestine removed.
During her testimony, the girl said she had to miss concerts and events - including her sixth-grade graduation - during her recovery.
“I want her to become a better person throughout this experience,” she said of Goldsborough, according to the district attorney's office.
Goldsborough said she's been battling drug addiction for the past 13 years and told the mother and daughter that she's “truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I think about you every day,” the district attorney's office said.
