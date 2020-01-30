Denise Keyser is a big fan of the "Today" show and its "Ambush Makeover" segment — so much so, she often works from home on Thursdays so she can watch the segment live, she said.

And now, Keyser can call herself not only a longtime fan of the show, but also a guest.

Keyser appeared on the Thursday, Jan. 30 episode of "Ambush Makeover" where she was chosen, along with another woman, among many football fans in the "Today" show plaza to receive a new "game-changing" look for the Superbowl this Sunday, which also happens to be Keyser's birthday.

Click here to watch the Keyser's makeover.

Keyser's look was transformed by Jill Martin, a style expert, and Louis Licari, a celebrity hairstylist, and given a new haircut and color, and a new outfit.

Licari chopped Keyser's hair and gave her highlights, and Martin dressed her in a moto jacket, red blouse, skinny jeans and shimmery pumps.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Keyser's daughter, Courtney, and her mother, Kathleen, were both

"She deserves this and more and I'm so happy she was chosen," Courtney, Keyser's daughter, said through tears after Keyser revealed her new look.