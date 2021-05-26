A Columbia woman broke free from police and ran through a crowded hospital, later kicking a cop who was trying to arrest her when she was taken to the ground, according to Lancaster County Detectives.

Allison Catherine Neil, 20, was charged with aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest.

Neil was being treated at Lancaster General Hospital at 555 North Duke Street for undisclosed reasons on April 25 when police arrived to inform her that she would be arrested on two outstanding warrants, both for drug charges in East Hempfield Township, once she was medically cleared, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Neil then asked to use the restroom at around 1:40 p.m., and proceeded to walk past her room on the way back five minutes later, police said.

An officer attempted to grab Neil’s arm, but she broke free and ran through the crowded hospital until she was eventually taken to the ground, according to the affidavit. Neil then kicked the officer three to four times during a struggle and refused to give him her hands to be secured in handcuffs.

The officer sustained scrapes to his arms and knees, police said.

Neil was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday after she was unable to post a $200,000 bail, court records show. She also faces two separate bails of $50,000 each for the charges in East Hempfield Township.

Neil will face a preliminary hearing on June 7 before Judge Andrew LeFever, according to court records. She will also face a preliminary hearing on June 1 before Judge Brian Chudzik for the drug charges.