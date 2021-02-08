An 87-year-old Lancaster County woman was pronounced dead shortly after after a crash in York County on Saturday, Feb. 6, according to the York County Coroner.

Mary Boswa, of Columbia, was identified as the only death after a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township Saturday afternoon.

Boswa was a passenger in a vehicle that was T-boned by a Ford F-150 on the passenger's side around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Market and South Mills street, according to the York Dispatch.

After being freed from the vehicle by firefighters, Boswa and the driver were taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where Boswa was declared dead after arriving, according to the York County Coroner.

The condition of the man who was driving with Boswa is unknown, the coroner's report said.

The driver of the truck was treated on the scene for minor injuries, York Dispatch reported.

An autopsy for Boswa was scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's report said.